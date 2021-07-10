DGP must take fast motion towards the accused for pulling the saree of Lakhimpur Kheri girl in UP: NCW

New Delhi: The Nationwide Fee for Ladies requested the state police after taking cognizance of a case of misconduct with a lady all over the nomination for the block leader election in Lakhimpuri Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. That fast motion must be taken towards the accused of this incident.Additionally Learn – Samajwadi Birthday party chief Abu Azmi summoned by way of Goa NCB these days

In line with the remark issued by way of the fee, the Fee for Ladies has taken cognizance of the video shared on social media, during which two males are noticed pulling a lady's sari. The Chairperson of the Ladies's Fee, Rekha Sharma, wrote a letter to the Director Common of Police of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and advisable strict motion towards the 2 males.

The fee stated that this step used to be taken on its phase after the video used to be tagged on Twitter.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-Common of Police, Uttar Pradesh to right away intrude within the topic and take strict motion towards the lads. After the Fee’s letter to the DGP, the 2 males had been arrested and 6 law enforcement officials had been suspended: NCW – ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The NCW stated, Nationwide Fee for Ladies Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director Common of Police, Uttar Pradesh to right away intrude within the topic and take strict motion towards the lads. Following the fee’s letter to the DGP, two folks had been arrested and 6 policemen had been suspended.

It’s noteworthy that all over the nomination of Kshetra Panchayat leader in Pasgwan building block of Lakhimpur Kheri district, a case of alleged indecency, pulling of sari and tearing of nomination papers with Samajwadi Birthday party candidate has come to mild.

On Friday, a complete of six law enforcement officials, together with the Police Officer (CO), Pasgwan police station in-charge (SHO), outpost in-charge and 3 sub-inspectors, had been suspended with fast impact in reference to this incident.