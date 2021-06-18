Dhaare Ledha Music | Nani | Tribute To Docs

Daare Ledha is the particular music for the real-life heroes “Docs“. This can be a tribute to frontline corona warriors. It options Herbal Big name Nani, Satya Dev, Roopa Koduvayur, and extra. The music used to be composed through Vijai Bulganin whilst the lyrics have been penned through Krishna Kanth. The music used to be additionally launched in Tamil which titled “Vaanam Thoandraadhoa“. Madhan Karky pens the lyrics for Tamil. Dhaare Ledha Music used to be launched through Lahari Track and ChaiBisket. It used to be offered through Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema.

