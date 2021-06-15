Dhaare Ledha Music | Nani | Tribute to Medical doctors

Dhaare Ledha is the particular track for the real-life heroes “Medical doctors“. This can be a tribute to frontline corona warriors. It options Herbal Big name Nani, Satya Dev, Roopa Koduvayur, and extra. The track was once composed via Vijai Bulganin whilst the lyrics have been penned via Krishna Kanth. The track was once additionally launched in Tamil which titled “Vaanam Thoandraadhoa“. Madhan Karky pens the lyrics for Tamil. Dhaare Ledha Music was once launched via Lahari Track and ChaiBisket. It was once offered via Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema.