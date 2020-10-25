Dhanush Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More

Dhanush gained worldwide recognition when his tune ‘Why This Kolaveri D‘ hit YouTube. At the moment this tune was written on the tongue of the kid. Most individuals got here to know him after that tune.
Dhanush was born to Kasturi Raja, director and producer of Tamil movies. On the behest of his brother’s director, Selva Raghavan, He switched to his movies. He’s additionally the son-in-law of the South’s celebrity Rajinikanth.
He’s married to Aishwarya who’s the daughter of celebrity Rajinikanth. They’ve two kids – Yatra and Linga.
Dhanush Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
Born: July 28, 1983
Born Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Occupation: Movie Actor And Movie Maker
Bodily Look
Age: 37 Years as of 2020
Peak: 173 cm
Weight: 70 KG
Eye Coloration: Black
Hair Coloration: Black
Physique Measurement
Chest: 38 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:11 Inches (Approx)
Dhanush Profession
His profession began with the movie ‘Thullovado Illimai’ which was effectively obtained by most critics and public. After this, he acted in lots of movies and confirmed his appearing. He began in Hindi movies with the movie ‘Ranjhana’ which gained the hearts of critics in addition to the viewers. He entertained everybody with the character ‘Kundan’ performed by him and alternatively made everybody emotional. His work was praised in every single place.
Filmography
- Atrangi re
- Shamitabh
- Ranjhna
Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Leo
Nick Title: Tc
College: Thai Sathya Matriculation Excessive College, Chennai
Faculty: Madurai Kamraj College (Distance Schooling) Madurai
Schooling: BCA (Correspondence)
Nationality: Indian
Wage (Approx): 10-15 crore/movie
Web Value (Approx): $15 million (As in 2016)
Movie Debut: Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2001
Debut as a Director: Energy Paandi in 2017
Household & Caste
Father: Kasthuri Raja
Mom: Vijaylakshmi
Brother: Selvaraghavan
Sister: Ok. Vimala Geetha & Karthika Devi
Faith: Hinduism
Caste: Not Identified
Dhanush Favourite Issues
Favourite Coloration: Black
Favourite Meals: Kadala Curry, Idiyappam
Favourite Ebook: Love Story by Erich Sega
Favourite Movie: Drushyam
Favourite Sports activities: Soccer
Dhanush Hobbies
- Enjoying Snooker
- Enjoying Desk Tennis
- Writing
Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Aishwarya R. Dhanush
Marital Standing: Married
Spouse: Aishwarya R. Dhanush
Baby: Yatra and Linga
