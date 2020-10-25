Dhanush Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More

Dhanush gained worldwide recognition when his tune ‘Why This Kolaveri D‘ hit YouTube. At the moment this tune was written on the tongue of the kid. Most individuals got here to know him after that tune.

Dhanush was born to Kasturi Raja, director and producer of Tamil movies. On the behest of his brother’s director, Selva Raghavan, He switched to his movies. He’s additionally the son-in-law of the South’s celebrity Rajinikanth.

He’s married to Aishwarya who’s the daughter of celebrity Rajinikanth. They’ve two kids – Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Born: July 28, 1983

Born Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Occupation: Movie Actor And Movie Maker

Bodily Look

Age: 37 Years as of 2020

Peak: 173 cm

Weight: 70 KG

Eye Coloration: Black

Hair Coloration: Black

Physique Measurement

Chest: 38 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:11 Inches (Approx)

Dhanush Profession

His profession began with the movie ‘Thullovado Illimai’ which was effectively obtained by most critics and public. After this, he acted in lots of movies and confirmed his appearing. He began in Hindi movies with the movie ‘Ranjhana’ which gained the hearts of critics in addition to the viewers. He entertained everybody with the character ‘Kundan’ performed by him and alternatively made everybody emotional. His work was praised in every single place.

Filmography

Atrangi re

Shamitabh

Ranjhna

Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Leo

Nick Title: Tc

College: Thai Sathya Matriculation Excessive College, Chennai

Faculty: Madurai Kamraj College (Distance Schooling) Madurai

Schooling: BCA (Correspondence)

Nationality: Indian

Wage (Approx): 10-15 crore/movie

Web Value (Approx): $15 million (As in 2016)

Movie Debut: Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2001

Debut as a Director: Energy Paandi in 2017

Household & Caste

Father: Kasthuri Raja

Mom: Vijaylakshmi

Brother: Selvaraghavan

Sister: Ok. Vimala Geetha & Karthika Devi

Faith: Hinduism

Caste: Not Identified

Dhanush Favourite Issues

Favourite Coloration: Black

Favourite Meals: Kadala Curry, Idiyappam

Favourite Ebook: Love Story by Erich Sega

Favourite Movie: Drushyam

Favourite Sports activities: Soccer

Dhanush Hobbies

Enjoying Snooker

Enjoying Desk Tennis

Writing

Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Aishwarya R. Dhanush

Marital Standing: Married

Spouse: Aishwarya R. Dhanush

Baby: Yatra and Linga