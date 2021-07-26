Dhanya Ramkumar Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Dhanya Ramkumar is an actress and type. She comes from a cinema circle of relatives background. Her maternal grandfather is the evergreen Kannada actor past due Raj Kumar. Dhanya’s mom Poornima is a manufacturer and her father Ramkumar is an actor-turned manufacturer who has labored in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada motion pictures. Dhanya’s brother actor Dheeran Ramkumar made his debut within the Kannada film Daari Tappida Maga (2019). She can be making her performing debut within the Kollywood trade.
Dhanya Ramkumar Biography
|Identify
|Dhanya Ramkumar
|Actual Identify
|Dhanya Ramkumar
|Nickname
|Dhanya
|Occupation
|Indian Movie Actress
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Ram Kumar (Actor & Manufacturer)
Mom: Poornima (Manufacturer)
Uncles: Puneeth Rajkumar (Actor), Shiva Rajkumar (Actor, Manufacturer & Singer), Raghavendra Rajkumar (Manufacturer and Actor), Vinod Raj (Actor)
Aunty: Lakshmi
Grandfather: Dr. Raj Kumar (Actor)
Grandmother: Parvathamma (Manufacturer and Distributor)
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|College: Bishop Cotton Ladies’ Prime College, Bangalore
School: Middle for Control Research, Bangalore
|Spare time activities
|Track and Dance
|Start Position
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Place of birth
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Present Town
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fb: https://www.fb.com/dhanya.ramkumar
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dhanyaramkumar
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dhanya_ramkumar
Fascinating details about Dhanya Ramkumar
- In 2016, she had an internship with The New Indian Categorical.
- Dhanya is a former PR marketing consultant at PR Pundit.
- As a canine lover, she has two Pugs.
Dhanya Ramkumar Photographs
Take a look at the newest pictures of Dhanya Ramkumar,
