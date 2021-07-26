Dhanya Ramkumar Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Dhanya Ramkumar is an actress and type. She comes from a cinema circle of relatives background. Her maternal grandfather is the evergreen Kannada actor past due Raj Kumar. Dhanya’s mom Poornima is a manufacturer and her father Ramkumar is an actor-turned manufacturer who has labored in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada motion pictures. Dhanya’s brother actor Dheeran Ramkumar made his debut within the Kannada film Daari Tappida Maga (2019). She can be making her performing debut within the Kollywood trade.

Dhanya Ramkumar Biography

Identify Dhanya Ramkumar
Actual Identify Dhanya Ramkumar
Nickname Dhanya
Occupation Indian Movie Actress
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Ram Kumar (Actor & Manufacturer)
Mom: Poornima (Manufacturer)
Uncles: Puneeth Rajkumar (Actor), Shiva Rajkumar (Actor, Manufacturer & Singer), Raghavendra Rajkumar (Manufacturer and Actor), Vinod Raj (Actor)
Aunty: Lakshmi
Grandfather: Dr. Raj Kumar (Actor)
Grandmother: Parvathamma (Manufacturer and Distributor)
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification College: Bishop Cotton Ladies’ Prime College, Bangalore
School: Middle for Control Research, Bangalore
Spare time activities Track and Dance
Start Position Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Place of birth Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Present Town Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/dhanya.ramkumar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dhanyaramkumar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dhanya_ramkumar

Fascinating details about Dhanya Ramkumar

  • In 2016, she had an internship with The New Indian Categorical.
  • Dhanya is a former PR marketing consultant at PR Pundit.
  • As a canine lover, she has two Pugs.

Dhanya Ramkumar Photographs

Take a look at the newest pictures of Dhanya Ramkumar,

