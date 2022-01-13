Dharma Sansad case: Jitendra Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi arrested from Roorkee, gave provocative speeches

Dehradun: Police arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi in reference to hate speech at ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar (Jitendra Narayan Tyagi) has been arrested. That is the primary arrest on this case. Confirming the arrest, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Rawat stated that Rizvi used to be arrested from Narsan Border in Roorkee.Additionally Learn – Madrasas must be closed another way Muslim kids will change into supporters of 15 may organization ISIS: Wasim Rizvi

A named FIR has been registered towards a complete of 10 folks, together with 52-year-old Rizvi, a resident of Lucknow, who followed the identify of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi with Hindu faith a couple of months again. Rizvi has in the past been the pinnacle of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board. That is the primary arrest in reference to the alleged hate speeches on the ‘Dharma Sansad’ held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19.

When requested whether or not there could be extra arrests within the case, the police officer stated it could rely on additional investigation. Considerably, there used to be all-round power at the state executive to do so within the subject of alleged ‘hate speeches’ given within the Parliament of Religions. On this case, the Excellent Courtroom on Wednesday additionally pulled up the state executive for no longer taking any motion after such a lot of days of the incident.