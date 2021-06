Dhivya, a 17-year-old youngster from Pondicherry used to be raped and assaulted ceaselessly for the previous 3 months, she kicked the bucket just lately because of an organ failure. Dhivya’s mom mentioned that “The counselor and Sai Saravanan (BJP), who is ready to be inaugurated as MLA in few days helps rapist and feature made a loss of life danger towards her”. In keeping with assets, Arun from Kerala is the rapist.