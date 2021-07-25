Dhoni Ranveer Soccer Viral Video | [VIDEO] Ranveer Singh Provides MS Dhoni A Tight Hug As CSK Skipper Performs Soccer With Bollywood Actors In Mumbai



Ranveer Singh’s love for the sexy recreation is correctly documented. Identified for his infectious energy and impeccable appearing experience, the Bollywood heartthrob has been a big fan of Premier League giants Arsenal. On Sunday, Ranveer was once noticed having a laugh with a recreation of football with mythical cricketer and previous Group of workers India skipper MS Dhoni. For the unversed, each and every Ranveer and Dhoni had been an integral part of the All-Stars Football Club.

The Mumbai-based All Stars Football Club conducts charity fits between celebrities to generate budget for charity. In one of the newest practice categories at the All-Stars Football Club in Mumbai, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer joined forces with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni for a recreation of football. Ranveer and Dhoni have been all smiles as celebrity celebrities graced the pitch jointly for an intense practice consultation.

Donning an all-black attire, Ranveer was once noticed giving Dhoni a good hug during the practice fit contested between the two superstar teams in Mumbai. Inside the delightful fit, the Bollywood actor was once noticed sharing a light-hearted moment with the former Group of workers India skipper. Inside the video shared by means of a not unusual Bollywood paparazzo on Instagram, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was once moreover noticed turning into a member of Dhoni for the football consultation in Mumbai.

At the paintings front, Dhoni is able to go back to competitive cricket with CSK inside of the second one leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The remainder of the IPL 2021 could be carried out inside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September. On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed that the IPL 2021 will resume inside the UAE from September 19. Protecting champions Mumbai Indians (MI) led by means of Rohit Sharma will meet Dhoni’s CSK inside the second-leg opener of the IPL 2021.