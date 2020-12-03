Dhule-Nandurbar Local Body by-elections Result: BJP’s spectacular victory in Dhule-Nandurbar body by-election, Mahavikas Aghadi’s bad defeat

Dhule and Nandurbar Local Body by-elections Result: The results of the Dhule-Nandurbar local body by-election in Maharashtra have come. The Mahavikas Aghadi has suffered a setback in these by-elections. BJP candidates have won in both these seats. BJP candidate Amrish Patel defeated Congress candidate Abhijeet Patil by landslide. Also Read – Such dance happened in the engagement of granddaughter of Gujarat’s ex-minister, now apologizes when video goes viral

There is no official announcement of Patel's victory yet. The Mahavikas, an alliance led by the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, was facing its first local election since the government came to power. He is facing defeat in his first election.

BJP's Amrish Patel wins from Dhule-Nandurbar. He received 332 votes. Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Abhijeet Patil was defeated by 234 votes. He got only 98 votes. Out of a total of 437 voters, 434 exercised their voting rights in this election.