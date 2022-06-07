Di María explained why he believes that Messi is not going to fulfill his dream of playing in Argentine football

* Di María’s words in an interview with ESPN

The Argentine team lives an idyll with its fans. After obtaining the Copa America 2021 and with the confirmation of its power against Italy in The Grand Finalthe soccer players harbor the illusions of the Olympic return in the Qatar World Cup 2022. In that context, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi, two of the top players on the squad, always fantasized about returning to Argentine football. In fact, La Pulga only managed to wear the shirt of Newell’s in his formative stage, before his move to Barcelona. Is it still possible, soon to be 35 years old?

After the 5-0 against Estonia, Fideo left his opinion in an interview with ESPN. “I see myself with the Central shirt, it is one of my dreams. Many have the dream of going to Europe, I already had that, mine is to return at some point, ”said the left-handed midfielder, who emerged from Canalla (39 games, six goals and six assists).

However, he does not believe that the possibility of Messi wearing the colors of Leprosy will materialize, at least officially. “The Leo thing is difficult. Argentina is not prepared to have Leo for six months or a year on each court, surely, the whole quilombo. I live it with the National Team, I had never experienced it in a club. And what I experienced at PSG this year is crazy, what moves Leo is incredible, I always saw a lot of people for Kylian (Mbappé), Ney, and with Leo it was triple, it’s crazy. That is why it is very difficult for Leo to be able to play in Argentina and in a city like Rosario”, he reflected.

Messi and Di María celebrate Fideo’s goal in La Finalissima (REUTERS / David Klein)

THE MAIN PHRASES OF DI MARÍA

The title won in the Copa América

“We left carrying a 28-year-old backpack and we took it out in the Maracana. When I stop playing, I’m going to stay calm for the guys who stay, because they’re not going to have to carry that backpack anymore”.

Do you want the World Cup to start now?

“I don’t want the World Cup to start because we enjoy when we’re all together and we still have to improve. Every game we show that we are better, against Italy we hardly made any mistakes”.

His situation as a free agent: Barcelona and Juventus want him

“I’m nervous because I’ve never been in this situation of not having a contract. It’s difficult, more because of the family, but I’m trying to get along and enjoy the holidays”.

The Centurión case, the footballer he wanted to prop up

“Ricardo Centurión always liked me a lot and I thought he was an incredible player. Many times the head does not help them and something always ended up happening in all the clubs that he was. I talked to him a lot on Instagram, I told him things, but he never finished exploding.

KEEP READING:

An unexpected train trip with Scaloni: another “bar office” session, the gesture with a passenger who did not know him and the match that he analyzed in detail

Rodrigo De Paul went to have a coffee and generated a revolution in Avellaneda: the fans lined up at the door to greet him

Tomi’s long journey: Messi’s special gift after the 5-0 win against Estonia for a fan who followed him through Paris, London and Pamplona