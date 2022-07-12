Di María’s first words on landing in Italy: “I’m not going to take advantage of Juventus for the National Team”

Di María poses with the number 22 shirt that he will use during his stay at Juventus (Photo: Juventus)

One of the clubs that was best reinforced for next season is Juventus. The Italian team confirmed to Paul Pogba as the heir to the 10 he left Paulo Dybala vacancy and this Monday was the first press conference of Angel Di Maria with the new colors. In World Cup year, the Video He looked for a club that allow us to reach the highest football event in the best possible way and also continue to compete at the top level in Europe.

In front of the microphones, he told a little about the details of his landing in Italy. “I am the usual player, an electric player who wants to win at all costs and who does not like to lose. That’s why Juve chose me, I feel how important it is for them to win. The most important thing will be work. I am at my best. In football, things change quickly, my idea was to return to Argentina but now I will try to do my best this year at Juve”, revealed the man from Rosario.

In addition, Ángel arranged his priorities for the second half of 2022. “My head is only for Juve, the national team will come later. I’m not going to use Juve for the national team, I’m here to win many titles. The selection will have its importance when the moment arrives”, he detailed. And he added about it: “I think the World Cup is without a doubt one of the most important things that can happen to a player. I always have it in my head, but now I’m here and I’ll try to do my best for Juve. The World Cup could be the last for me while at Juve we don’t know: things change quickly, I want to enjoy the moment and after the World Cup we’ll see what happens.”.

Fideo attended the Italian press for the first time (Photo: Juventus)

On the other hand, he explained the reason why the negotiations took longer than normal. “An important team like Juve, if you follow each other for 40 days it is almost impossible to say no. They waited for me and I really wanted to come. It took me a while to respond just for family reasons. I wanted my family to be calm.”, he added. And he specified about his first contacts behind closed doors: “I didn’t talk much with Allegri, we didn’t talk about tactics. Now we have to run and be physically prepared, the technical and tactical part will come later”.

The comparison that Gianluigi Buffon between Maradona and Di María had a worldwide impact and Video He gave his opinion on the phrase of the historical goalkeeper. “Diego is Diego, it was what we all know. I have a good relationship with Buffon, I even talked to him when I signed and wanted him to come to Juve. I’m calm, I’m down to earth and I’ll do my best, as I have always done in all the teams in which I have played. The desire to play for this team and win again is great”, he concluded.

