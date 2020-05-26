DIA Announces Summer Comeback

DIA might be becoming a member of the summer season comeback rush!

On Might 26, DIA introduced on Twitter that they might be releasing their sixth mini album, “Flower four Seasons,” on June 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

This might be DIA’s first comeback since March 2019, once they launched their fifth mini album “Newtro” and title observe “Woowa.” This may even be their first comeback since Jenny left the group attributable to well being points in July 2019.

Are you excited for DIA’s summer season comeback?