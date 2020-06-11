DIA Explains Why They’re Promoting As A 5-Member Unit For “Flower 4 Seasons” Comeback

DIA made their return, they usually held a showcase for his or her mini album “Flower 4 Seasons” on June 10!

That is the group’s first comeback in a yr and two months, they usually’re selling their sixth mini album as a five-member unit.

Chief Huihyeon defined on the showcase, “As our comeback promotions approached, we had a dialogue amongst ourselves and with the corporate. We determined to have the members select to take part by volunteering.” She continued, “[Jung Chaeyeon and Somyi] appear to want extra private time, so we revered their choices. There’s no particular which means in us being known as a DIA unit. We hope that you simply gained’t fear about these promotions and can be enthusiastic about them.”

For their return, DIA selected a pure idea, which has been considered one of their strengths. Huihyeon mentioned, “I used to be nervous about whether or not we may pull off the bubbly and harmless idea, however as soon as we really did it, I assumed it wasn’t dangerous. [Jung Chaeyeon and Somyi] additionally mentioned that it’s a very good match for us.”

She commented, “Since we have been making ready for our comeback as a unit, I felt their absence keenly. The one benefit of selling with 5 members is that we will all experience in only one automotive.”

“The members are making ready for the subsequent comeback,” Huihyeon continued. “We’re going to work laborious in these promotions in order that we will do the subsequent album collectively. Please present lots of curiosity in not solely this album, but additionally our subsequent album.”

Try DIA’s return with their title monitor “Hug U” right here!

