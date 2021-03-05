Diablo 2: Resurrected will allow you to resurrect your saved games from 20 years ago

One of the most important promises made by Blizzard regarding Diablo 2: Resurrected is that the game would be very faithful to the original. And what if it will happen: it will allow us to import our saved games of the classic title, according to our colleagues at IGN Middle East.

“Yes! Yes, keep them!” producer Matthew Cederquist has told reporters, referring to this role as the best of all.

What we are learning about the game does not stop improving and promising. We are looking forward to testing it, in fact we will have two chances to do it before it hits the market. The PCGamesN medium has echoed that there will be an alpha version that will focus entirely on the single-player game (campaign mode, therefore) and another to test the multiplayer. And since we know that you want to do the corresponding test, we will tell you how to be part of the beta:

All you have to do is register on the game’s website, here. In addition, to carry it out correctly, you only need to have a Blizzard account. Something totally free, of course. It is now possible to pre-purchase the game for a price of $ 39.99, but doing so will not give us access to enjoy that alpha version, which will depend solely on registration. We remind you that this remastering will bring under its arm both the original Diablo 2, and its expansion Lords of Destruction. It will arrive on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch and promises major changes: from remade cinematics from scratch, to models rendered in 3D, through improved graphics, 4K resolution and remastered Dolby 7.1 sound.