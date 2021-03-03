Diablo 2: Resurrected will have two alpha versions

Great news from the Diablo saga, it seems that we will have the opportunity to taste Diablo 2: Resurrected not once but twice. And as you know, at BlizzConline, the remake of the second game (which was an open secret) was officially announced, initiating an agonizing wait for fans who have been drooling for years when they see the game box on their shelf ( And it is that yes, at that time it was still frequent that we bought them physical).

Well, it was Chris Lena himself, producer of the game, who said that we will have two chances to test it before it hits the market. The PCGamesN medium has echoed that there will be an alpha version that will focus entirely on the single-player game (campaign mode, therefore) and another to test the multiplayer, they report from VG247.

In Lena’s own words:

“We are going to start with a technical test for one player, and then a second with multiplayer to test the pressure on the game“.

It is clear that Blizzard are very interested in knowing the feedback of the players, and more with a game so requested.

There are quite important changes that bring this work closer to a remake to use than to a simple remastering (Activision-Blizzard internally considers remastering even Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 or Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled). The 27 minutes of cinematics have been remade shot by shot from scratch. In addition, the original 2D sprite-based models will be reconverted into 3D rendered models.