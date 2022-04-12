Diablo 3 Latest Patch Boosts Xbox Series Resolution To True 4K

Blizzard is preparing an update to welcome Season 26 with a special event.

A lot has happened since the release of Diablo 3. Such a long time that, for Blizzard, it has already become a classic game. This does not mean that the company has abandoned the latest installment of this iconic franchise, as it continues to hold the attention of its public through updates that not only improve the user experience, but also care about polish everything technical.

Xbox Series X now reaches true 4K resolution and Xbox Series S runs at true 1080pBlizzardThis is the case of the most recent patch for Diablo 3, which in addition to presenting the particularities of the Season 26 also adds a surprise for Xbox Series: “The resolution of Xbox Series X|S has been updated. Xbox Series X now reaches the true 4K resolution and Xbox Series S runs at true 1080p“, reads the patch notes released by Blizzard.

On the other hand, this update will kick off a lot of new features for the next season of Diablo 3. In this sense, the patch introduces the event Echoing Nightmarewhich will challenge us to survive as long as possible, while surprising us with exclusive rewards it’s from the season. In addition, and as expected, Blizzard is also taking advantage of the moment to fix the balance of its different experiences within the game and correct bugs.

In this way, the company gives us reasons to return to this hellish world while we wait for more news of Diablo IV, which has been delayed along with Overwatch 2. So far, we know that the next installment will be a return to darkness, although we will have to wait for Blizzard to provide more information about this long-awaited release. At least we can continue to have fun with all the possibilities that Diablo 3 offers, since we consider it a perfect cooperative to play with friends and family.

