Diablo 4 details its season system, with some well-known proposals in the franchise

Blizzard promises new content, gameplay changes, events, and other new features each season.

There are not a few players who want to enter the dungeons of Diablo IV right now. Yet we don’t have a release date definitive, but from Blizzard they do not hesitate to raise the expectations of the fans with details about the dark nature of the delivery, something that they accompany with relevant information about the micropayment system. And, to continue encouraging the public, now the characteristics around the seasons.

Each season will introduce new features and new quest stringsAccording to the information published in the latest Blizzard report, the seasons of Diablo IV will follow in the footsteps of Diablo III in terms of offer updates on a recurring basis. In this sense, the game will force us to create a character if we want to participate in the new season, but we will also have the opportunity to save our previous avatars and keep all the progress made with them.

Blizzard promises that each season will feature unreleased features and new search strings, which will give us the opportunity to face different challenges while enjoying more content such as unique and legendary items, glyphs and other objects. Furthermore, this is complemented by the introduction of events that, for a limited time, will slightly change the game with the appearance of merchants or the outbreak of large groups of enemies.

Finally, and as usual in this kind of delivery, we can also complete the experience with Season Passes to unlock cosmetic items and Season Diaries that, for free, will allow us to obtain rewards as we advance in the game. As icing on the cake, it should also be noted that Diablo IV will have free season boosters that will help us get experience more easily.

Of course, Blizzard has no problem expanding the information known about its long-awaited game, but its community is eager to try one first version of the adventure That is why the developer has promised that players will be able to access tests in the future, although everything indicates that some users close to the studio would already be playing a closed beta. Be that as it may, we have very high expectations for the Blizzard title, and in our first impressions of the Diablo IV gameplay we tell you all the reasons why we have been excited.

