Diablo 4 digs deeper into its new class and explains how its unique mechanics work

Blizzard’s role-playing and action saga will return in style in 2023 with the fourth main installment.

Diablo IV was one of the protagonists of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held last Sunday, with Blizzard showing us extensive gameplay and confirming a new release class: the necromancerof which we are knowing more in the last hours.

In a post on the game’s website, the team’s lead class designer, Adam Jackson, takes an in-depth look at the basic game archetypes offered by the classsome of his abilities, and his unique mechanics, which promises to be an interesting addition.

Jackson begins by telling us that the necromancer uses two types of resources: the essence and the corpses. The first one recharges little by little over time, but it doesn’t stop there since, when using basic abilities, it also recovers essence, which allows us to use it more often.

Corpses, on the other hand, are the remains of enemies that die near the character. They can be used to summon skeleton minions or power up other abilities like Corpse Explosion.

There are also different effects that can spawn corpses, which increases the ability to decide how often we want to interact with them. Likewise, there are four playstyles for the necromancer: bone, dark, blood and army, each of them with different abilities. For example, Bone is very physical, while in Darkness he uses shadow magic.

We can customize our armySince we can have an army, the Book of the Dead stands as an important addition. The Resurrect Skeleton button will allow us to summon dead warriors to fight together, but with the Book of the Dead we will have a space to customize army, with new options as we level up. You can see more in detail how it works on the official Blizzard website.

Although it does not have a specific date marked on the calendar, Diablo IV is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox sometime in 2023. Diablo Immortal is also currently available on PC and mobile devices, although the fourth numbered installment of the franchise has already been unmarked from that monetization system.

