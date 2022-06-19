Diablo Immortal already accumulates millionaire income thanks to its microtransactions

Blizzard and NetEase’s RPG for PC, iOS and Android has been heavily criticized for its monetization.

Devil Immortal has been surrounded by controversy since its launchjust a couple of weeks ago. Although in general, there have been good feelings with its playable section, its controversial monetization system has led it to become one of the games worst rated by users on Metacritic.

There have been many who have come out to denounce the difficulty in obtaining loot and the large investments that getting the best objects in the game require, but it doesn’t seem that any of this is taking its toll on Blizzard and NetEase’s RPG for PC, iOS and Android , having already entered more than 24 million dollars in its first two weeks since launch.

It has entered more than 24 million dollars in its first two weeksThe figures, collected by Appmagic and shared by Pocket Gamer, indicate the success of the video game, which has already become the best launch in the entire history of the franchise and is already the second highest earner of the mobile market for Blizzard, only behind the popular card game from the Warcraft universe, Hearthstone.

The 43% of revenues come from USAthe country where the game is enjoying greater popularity, while South Korea accounts for 23% of the incomes. Japan, Germany and Canada have been responsible for eight, six and three percent of the profits, with the remaining 17 percent coming from other markets. If you are interested in knowing more about the free-to-play of the Blizzard franchise, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Diablo Immortal available.

