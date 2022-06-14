Diablo Immortal breaks a record, but negative: it has the lowest score in the history of Metacritic

Blizzard’s RPG for PC and mobile devices has been harshly criticized these days for its monetization system.

After a little over a week since its launch, it seems that Diablo Immortal is doing well in terms of numbers for Blizzard, but at the reputation level it is not having the same effect. And it is that the free to play RPG has been harshly criticized these days for its aggressive monetization system.

Immortal is available on mobile devices and PC, and it is precisely on the latter platform that it has broken a record, but negative. According to VGC, the title It has the worst user rating in the history of Metacritic.the website that compiles the scores of critics and the public.

The PC version has a score of 0.2At the time of this writing, the PC score is 0.2 out of 10 with more than 2,300 reviews. The iOS version is not saved either, although in this case the note rises to 0.5 points with almost 4,500 opinions. Obviously, this does not reflect the general quality of the game, but rather it is a way for users to protest against the model it boasts.

The lowest rated Blizzard title prior to Diablo Immortal’s arrival was World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade, which scored 0.5 due to adding microtransactions and a faction system that was heavily criticized at the time .

Despite all the hype, Blizzard can boast of having had the best launch in the history of the franchise, with more than 10 million players in just one week. However, it seems that the stain will be with you throughout this time, because those who have put hours into it say that it does not feel like a complete experience despite the fact that you receive numerous rewards at the beginning.

