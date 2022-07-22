Diablo Immortal debuts a major update with class change, events and more

The free to play of the Blizzard saga continues to receive content on PC and mobile devices.

Despite the fact that Diablo Immortal has been harshly criticized by a large number of players due to its monetization model, the free to play of the Blizzard saga continues to receive content periodically on PC and mobile devices, after having released season 2.

You can change class at no additional costSince yesterday there is a new update available in Immortal and, although everything it brings is detailed on the official Blizzard website, we are going to point out the main points of these additions. The most striking is perhaps the possibility of changing classa mechanic aimed at taking pressure off our choice and giving greater flexibility when playing.

This option will become available to a character as soon as they reach level 35. You can change classes once every seven days free of charge and, when we do it for the first time, we will be able to configure the appearance and the legend trees will be completely restored, also receiving temporary equipment equivalent to the previous one.

Another interesting inclusion is the hero diary, a new endgame experience to be unlocked during the Frozen Tundra portion of the main storyline. You will end up with a total of four chapters in which we must complete different objectives while obtaining legendary levels.

There are two new temporary eventsDiablo Immortal also incorporates new temporary events like the Path of the Adventurer, which is available from July 20 to August 3. Completing eight tasks will earn you ten Summoner Keys, completing 16 will earn you an Adventurer’s Laurel Portrait Frame, and completing 20 will reward you with a Legendary Crest.

The second time event is hungry moon, which will start on July 29 and will last until August 1. In it we can get moonstones that are exchangeable for blessings and, once we get seven of them, we can transfer them to receive objects.

Finally, it is worth noting the inclusion of Gorgothra, the third Iranian demon that plagues the Sanctuary. He is truly dangerous due to his petrifying rays, bile poison and serpentine blows, but if we want to rise to the challenge we can fight him on August 2.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions have raised a lot of controversy since the launch of the game on PC and mobile devices, although Blizzard has defended the model they have opted for. They must be satisfied with the performance of the title on a pure profit level, as it generates more than a million dollars a day between the platforms.

