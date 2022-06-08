Diablo Immortal: either you play for 10 years or you pay 100,000 euros to improve your character to the maximum

Although the Blizzard game is free to play, it is very expensive to access all the content.

Diablo Immortal has been available since last week on mobile devices and PC, after having brought its premiere forward by surprise. The new RPG of Blizzard It can be downloaded for free on different platforms, but its model has made players focus on its monetization system.

And it is that, thanks to the information from Bellular News, we can know to what limit the monetization of Immortal can reach. After your calculations, raising our character to the maximum would cost more than 100,000 eurosabout 102,613 specifically, which is equivalent to about 110,000 US dollars.

Obviously this is not a figure that is going to greatly affect the normal treatment of users with the game, but it is surprising that we must reach such a point if we want to obtain all the legendary, special and upgraded items to the maximum of their capacity immediately.

Without going through the box, it could take almost 10 yearsAlthough the content can be accessed for free by obtaining resources while we play, the calculations suggest that, if we do not want to go through the checkout with any of the external payment options, it would take about 10 years to reach a similar point playing under normal conditions.

Although the playable experience is certainly satisfactory, the game’s monetization system is generating a lot of debate in the days after its launch on PC, iOS and Android. In fact, in some countries it has not even been released due to the legislation of the loot boxes, which considers these mechanisms directly as bets.

