Diablo Immortal has already surpassed an incredible millionaire figure in downloads

The title is being a success in terms of downloads despite its controversial business model.

Despite its criticized business modelDiablo Immortal has broken an incredible mark in terms of downloads. It turns out that this title has been downloaded more than 20 million times, which has caused a reaction on the official Twitter account of Diablo Immortal celebrating this trade mark.

In addition Blizzard has also reported that will give away some things to celebrate this milestone: “Login to claim rewards such as a legendary shield, gold, and more.” It seems that Diablo Immortal is being a mina de oro for Blizzard, as it generates more than a million dollars every day in microtransactions.

Diablo Immortal has surpassed 20 million downloadsIts monetization system has caused some quite surreal situations, such as a streamer in protest mode spend $15,000 for an item and destroy it. It has not been the only case, since a player spent more than 4,000 dollars so that do not touch legendary loot.

Even so, despite the fact that the president of Blizzard defends microtransactions, Diablo Immortal continues to add downloads. Obviously the factor free to play It helps a lot to grease this statistic, which will surely continue to rise over the months. As for the game, a few days ago they released a major update with class change, event and more.

