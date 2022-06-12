Diablo Immortal ignores the controversies and breaks a new record in the franchise after its first week

The free RPG for mobile and PC has drawn criticism for a very aggressive microtransaction system.

Although the community was looking forward to a new installment of Diablo, there are very diverse reactions around the new Devil Immortal. East Free RPG lands on the mobile and PC scene with an adventure that manages to faithfully represent the characteristic essence of the franchise, but the game has not been slow to receive criticism from players due to its policies around some microtransactions most aggressive.

Diablo Immortal has already been installed on more than 10 million devicesHowever, this has not stopped the commercial progress of Diablo Immortal. That is why Blizzard, after launching its game just one weekthanks the community for participating in a game that already accumulates over 10 million installs. In this way, the developer crowns Diablo Immortal as the best pitch of the entire history of the franchise.

Needless to say, nature free-to-play of the delivery has helped users download the experience on their devices, as it is promoted as an adventure in the purest Diablo style that, through six classes of characters, offers us a brutal confrontation against the undead and demons of the Burning Hells. Unsurprisingly, this comes with key RPG features like leveling up, learning new skills, and more.

Despite this achievement, the community is still upset by the decisions made around microtransactions in the game. Some users have already carried out analyzes with which it is concluded that, to improve our character to the maximum, we need to play 10 years or invest an exorbitant amount of money. Added to this is the attempt of a player who, with the intention of obtaining legendary loot, spent 4,000 euros for nothing.

The Diablo Immortal experience is still an adventure that, following the good work of Blizzard, offers an entertaining campaign and battles worth admiring. However, in our analysis we could not help pointing out the drawbacks of its microtransaction systema subject that, as we discussed in an opinion article, could be seen as the great sin of the game.

