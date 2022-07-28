Diablo Immortal Players Lose Millions of XP Due to Battle Pass Bug

Blizzard has released a patch, but there are still users who cannot accumulate experience points.

This is an important week for Blizzard, because although its Diablo Immortal has already surpassed impressive numbers in terms of downloads, the game is preparing to increase its number of players with the recent launch in China. However, this joy has been slightly overshadowed by the last bug pointed out by the community on Reddit: in the Battle Pass, the system does not add experience points to user.

The team is working to calculate the experience points lost for each personBlizzardAs we read in the comments on the original Reddit post (via PCGamesN), this has caused the loss of millions of XP on some players of the title, who do not have the opportunity to access the different level rewards of the Battle Pass. Obviously, this failure does not occur every time, but there are already players who claim to have lost “3 million last week and 2 million this week.”

Given this scenario, Blizzard has not been slow to publish a message on Reddit with which they claim to be aware of the problem: “There was a patch focused on this and the team is working to calculate the experience points lost for each person during the time periods affected by this bug”. According to more player feedback, the bug still hasn’t completely disappeared. And, although there are users who can already continue leveling without problems, they still have not received the amount of XP lost in recent days.

We will be keeping an eye on future solutions from Blizzard, as there is no doubt that they will put all their effort into a game that generates more than a million dollars every day. This achievement is mainly due to the aggressive microtransaction system of Diablo Immortal, an aspect so criticized by the community that the title has obtained the lowest note in history on Metacritic.

