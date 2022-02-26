Diablo Immortal reaffirms its launch for 2022 and launches a blog to follow its development

The first entry is dedicated to the conclusions around the Closed Beta and the changes for the premiere.

Although all eyes are on the future Diablo IV, fans of the franchise do not lose sight of the news surrounding Diablo Immortal, the game focused on mobiles. Despite the fact that it has already suffered a delay, Blizzard recalls the existence of its title and reaffirms the launch for 2022 along with extra news: the blog for follow the development of the game.

The Final Version Will Feature Solo Rewards, Boss Difficulty Levels, and MoreThe first entry is dedicated to the conclusions on the Closed Beta of Diablo Immortal, which has given Blizzard several ideas to include in the final version. As can be read in the note, the game will have some alterations that will improve the player experience such as individual rewards, multiple difficulty levels for each boss, a more polished controller optimization and other aspects that will be noticed at launch.

Added to this, from Blizzard they continue “planning a premiere for 2022” (although on this occasion they have not mentioned the well-known launch window for the first half of the year), and they promise to continue polishing the different aspects of the title to guarantee a better experience for users.

The premise of Diablo Immortal has caught our attention, and that is why we have included it as one of the 10 RPGs for iOS and Android that promise a lot. Beyond this mobile title, Blizzard continues to work on other projects that not only involve Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, although no further details have been given about these initiatives.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Diablo Immortal and Blizzard.