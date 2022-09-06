Diablo Immortal starts Season 4 with a new update: these are all its news

Blizzard introduces a new boss, temporary events and a Battle Pass loaded with rewards.

Diablo Immortal continues to give us good reasons to pick up the phone (or turn on the PC) and exterminate demons. Just a few weeks ago Blizzard informed us of a rhythm of updates based on content-laden bi-weekly patches, and now he wants us to put our skills to the test with a Season 4 that comes accompanied by a bunch of news.

Season Features Boosted Battle Pass and Collector Boosted Battle PassAs usual in this title for Android, iOS and PC, one of the most outstanding features of the update lies in the new Inner Light Battle Pass. This one has 40 challenge ranks y rewards such as crests, legendary gems, aces and more, although Blizzard also wants to offer alternatives for those users who want to extract more treasures.

We are talking about two paid versions that can be purchased throughout the season: the boosted battle pass and the collector’s boosted battle pass. The first includes all the upgrades from the standard battle pass along with cosmetics like the Inner Light Weapon (Rank 1) or the Inner Light Armor (Rank 40). The second option will allow us to access everything mentioned above, as well as the Inner Light avatar frame, the portal cosmetic and ten free ranks.

To fight against Gishtur and Beledwe, we need a combat rating of 4665 or moreAnother of the great novelties of this update is the new boss of the Inferior: Gishtur y Beledwe, an evil pair of hellspawn that will attack both from a distance and with melee movements. To fight them we will need a combat rating of 4665 or higherand we will have the opportunity to get hold of the twin hornssome remains that will provide bonuses to the player.

Temporary update events

Season 4 will bring back the hungry moonan event that will invite us to satisfy the hunger of the Moon of September 9 to 12. If we meet their demands, we will receive moonshards that we can exchange for blessings, which will end up giving us random rewards as soon as we obtain the favor of the Moon.

Hungry Moon, Scorched Sea, and Mists of Cyrangar act as patch eventsAnother of the events scheduled by Blizzard is the Scorched Sea. Here, we have to prove our worth as protectors of the homeless by completing Scorched Sea of ​​the September 14 to 28, which will provide us with different rewards for our heroics. We will get different gifts with each milestone, and this includes the eroded Scorched Sea portrait frame, which is seen as an ode to the defeat of countless demons.

Finally, the development team wants to end the month with Mists of Cyrangaran event that occurs between the September 21 and 30. On this occasion, we have to complete various tasks to get rewards that will provide additional bonuses, although Blizzard invites us to be attentive to the images on the event page to discover new tracks of the first big update of Diablo Immortal.

Because even though the developers promised to carry out a bi-weekly strategy when it comes to releasing content patches, they have now announced that we will not see mid-September content. After all, the team prepares for what will be the first big update of the delivery, of which we still do not know many details.

There is no doubt that users will continue to squeeze the action from Diablo Immortal over the coming months, and Blizzard can continue to add new features to a game that has already recorded 20 million downloads and has generated more than 100 million dollars alone. on mobile. If you want to know more about the title, we encourage you to read our analysis of Diablo Immortal.

