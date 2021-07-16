Dial 100 Film Zee5 Forged, Trailer, Free up Date, IMDb

Dial 100 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language mystery drama movie directed by way of Rensil D’Silva and produced by way of Sony Footage Motion pictures India, Siddharth P.Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar within the lead roles. Major images commenced on December 1, 2020 in Mumbai.
- Film Title – Make a choice 100 Film
- Free up date – August 2021
- Circulation on – Zee5
- Forged – Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar
- Director – Rensil D’Silvac
Quick content material –
Name 100 film forged:
- Megastar forged –
- Manoj Bajpayee
- Neena Gupta
- Sakshi Tanwar
- Director – Rensil D’Silvac
- Writer -NA
- Manufacturer – Siddharth P.Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra
- Manufacturing area – NA
- Creator – NA
- Lyrics – NA
- Composer – NA
- Background tune – NA
- Cinematography (DOP) – NA
- Editor – NA
- Changed – NA
- Make-up – NA
- Colorist – NA
- Style – Mystery, Drama, Bollywood Film
- Free up date – August 2021
Dial 100 Zee5 film poster: