Dial 100 Zee5 Unique Movie Forged, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Director & Extra

Dial 100 is an upcoming Hindi language Indian Film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar within the lead roles. The film is ready to liberate digitally on Zee5 App. Dial 100 liberate date is sixth August 2021.

The film is directed via Rensil D’Silva. The film is produced via Sony Photos Motion pictures India, Siddharth P.Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Motion pictures.

Dial 100 is a mystery film. In line with the makers, Dial 100 is “a fast paced, fringe of the seat, mystery movie which unfolds in a single evening, the place one name turns everybody’s lives the other way up.” The trailer of the film was once launched with a observe “One life-changing evening. One threatening name. A race in opposition to time. Will Officer Nikhil be capable to prevent the mysterious caller prior to it’s too past due?”.

Dial 100 Film Forged

Dial 100 Zee5 Unique Movie Main points

Name Dial 100 Forged Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar Style Mystery Written via Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar Directed via Rensil D’Silva Manufacturing Corporate Sony Photos Motion pictures India, Alchemy Motion pictures Unencumber Date sixth August 2021 Streaming Platform Zee5 Language Hindi

Dial 100 Film Trailer

