Diana Nabatanzi Video Leaked On-line With Good friend

Diana Nabatanzi bed room video leaked on-line with good friend on Twitter, Reddit and Instagram.

Diana Nabatanzi lately surprised all her fanatics after her video was once leaked on-line along with his boyfriend. The video went viral on Uganda’s social media platforms and fanatics have been surprised. Many of us to find the video on the web.

Diana Nabatanzi video leaked on-line on-line

On the other hand, it isn’t but recognized who leaked the video. To this point, the assets are nonetheless nameless. In keeping with the assets, the video is thought to had been leaked by means of her boyfriend whose intentions don’t seem to be but transparent.

Hmm, social media in-laws have showed that shutting down Kitende, Paula and Gloria Kengazi’s scorching movies is the most productive problem ever. As well as, those have been launched previous to make Netzines overlook concerning the demanding situations of Want Luzinda and Martha Kay.

In keeping with the leaked video, a boy is observed being instructed from an overly concrete attitude as Diana Nabatanzi shouts his identify out loud as though the 42-day lockdown has ended.

The video displays a lady who resembles Nabatanzi being chewed by means of a mysterious guy, who’s most effective too glad to not display her face in entrance of the digicam.

Nabatanzi video began trending on social media from Thursday night and unfold like wildfire around the web.

Enthusiasts shared their response on their social media. Some fanatics stated this isn’t a Diana Nabatanzi video.

That’s now not Diana Nabatanzi in that video banaye, let’s be severe.😂 — Darker skinn_⏱_ (@ BradleyCarlvin1) July 1, 2021

Keep tuned for Leisure information and extra updates and information. Additionally don’t overlook to remark beneath.