Diane Keaton Added Herself To A John Wick Scene With Keanu Reeves And… Whoa

Diane Keaton: It’s been a very long time because you and I made that film, One thing’s Gotta Give. Keep in mind me in it?

Keanu Reeves: You had been wonderful.

Diane Keaton: YOU had been wonderful.

Keanu: I’ll always remember studying that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the primary time.

Diane: Yeah, I do know, yeah. Clearly me neither. That was a whole lot of crying in there, Keanu. A number of laughing and crying and, properly, we had some, properly, let’s be frank — it was an excellent time.

Keanu: It was wonderful! Good occasions! You and Jack!

Diane: Oh, properly, I wouldn’t go that far…