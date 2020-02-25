Diane Keaton Added Herself To A John Wick Scene With Keanu Reeves And… Whoa

Depart a Remark
After Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves had a One thing’s Gotta Give reunion on the 2020 Oscars, I wanted extra. I didn’t know “extra” can be this spliced John Wick scene with Diane Keaton — shared BY Diane Keaton. However now that this random scene is in my life, I need Diane Keaton to be in John Wick: Chapter 4. Let her undergo Halle Berry’s coaching for the subsequent film.
Keanu Reeves’ clip is from the newest John Wick film, 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, however Diane Keaton’s clip is from the 1996 film The First Wives Membership. Test it out:
To quote Keanu himself: Whoa.
I really like that Diane Keaton is utilizing Instagram to proceed her Keanu Reeves connection from the Oscars, which aired simply a few weeks in the past. Diane and Keanu bought to current the Academy Award for Greatest Unique Screenplay (considered one of Parasite‘s many Oscar wins) and chatted about making their 2003 romantic comedy.
Diane Keaton: It’s been a very long time because you and I made that film, One thing’s Gotta Give. Keep in mind me in it?
Keanu Reeves: You had been wonderful.
Diane Keaton: YOU had been wonderful.
Keanu: I’ll always remember studying that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the primary time.
Diane: Yeah, I do know, yeah. Clearly me neither. That was a whole lot of crying in there, Keanu. A number of laughing and crying and, properly, we had some, properly, let’s be frank — it was an excellent time.
Keanu: It was wonderful! Good occasions! You and Jack!
Diane: Oh, properly, I wouldn’t go that far…
Re-watch that Oscars presentation:
In One thing’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton’s character Erica in the end picks Jack Nicholson’s Harry over Keanu Reeves’ Julian. However after watching the Oscars, author/director Nancy Meyers quipped that possibly the opposite characters bought collectively in any case:
I would like this to maintain going. Keanu Reeves is now filming The Matrix 4, however he must also be filming John Wick: Chapter 4 fairly quickly. Diane Keaton was just lately in Poms, Guide Membership, and The Younger Pope, and he or she has one other romantic comedy popping out referred to as Love, Weddings & Different Disasters. However it’s about time this splendidly eccentric girl bought her motion hero groove on, so what say you, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski? John Wick 4 is presently scheduled for launch Could 21, 2021.
