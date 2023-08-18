Diane Sawyer’s 20 Acre Martha’s Vineyard Home, Where She Has Lived For Years, Is For Sale:

Diane Sawyer is selling her beloved home on Martha’s Vineyard. She bought it with her late husband, the film director Mike Nichols, in 1995.

The experienced reporter told the Wall Street Journal that she was giving up her favorite house, which was known as the Chip Chop House, due to “the rhythms of summer have changed” and because her family has grown and she has less time for long trips to the island.

Diane Sawyer Said That They Had A Good Memory At This Property:

“Five grandchildren ran through the halls, learned to swim within the warm water, as well as gathered moss within the forest,” she said. “On Thanksgiving, both of the great room’s huge fireplaces give off warm, golden light. We’ve always considered ourselves so lucky to be here with each other.”

The wood-shingled, New England-style the primary house was finished in the mid-1940s. It was designed for Katharine Cornell, a famous stage actress, in the late 1930s through Neoclassical architect Eric Gugler, who is best known for remodeling the West Wing of the White House throughout President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time in office.

Mark Jenkins Put This House On The Market:

The former co-host of “Good Morning America” and her late partner, Mike Nichols, bought the beachfront home provided by Mark Jenkins of Wallace as well as Co. Sotheby’s International Realty in 1995.

There’s plenty of space to be alone. Chip Chop is on two different pieces of land. One has 17.4 acres as well as the other has 2.84 acres.

After A Brief Walk, You’ll Reach A 2,000 Foot Beach Alongside Beautiful Views:

A short walk will lead you to 2,000 feet of sandy beach with stunning views of the waters of Vineyard Sound, which are great for swimming on a hot summer day. You can also go to the beach upon Lake Tashmoo and look around.

On the land, there is a Har-Tru court where a potential renter could play tennis. There are beautiful views of Vineyard Sound from the pool. On a clear day, locals and their guests were able to see the shore in the distance.

Other Things You Receive When You Buy A House:

The land has a lot of shoreline on both Lake Tashmoo and Vineyard Sound. It has a main house, several cabins, a 60-by-30-foot pool perched above the Sound, as well as a tennis court.

The sale price includes a piece of land next door that Mr. Nichols as well as Ms. Sawyer bought later as well as has two beach houses that used to be fishing shacks but have been updated.

The Assessed Value Of The Beachfront Property As A Whole Is $22.2 Million:

Together, the lots cover almost 20 acres and are worth a total of $22.2 million. About $130,000 is paid in property taxes every year.

Sotheby’s says that Sawyer and Nichols fixed up the house while keeping its modest beauty, just as the famous neoclassical builder Eric Gugler had planned.

If You Would Like To Go To The House, Here Is Its Address:

Sawyer owned the land in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, at 794 and 690 Chappaquonsett Road, for almost 30 years.

When they met, Sawyer was already an experienced director and was working to be a reporter for CBS’s 60 Minutes. They were both in their 40s.

Both of them were in Paris, but they were going back to the U.S. In an interview alongside The Hollywood Reporter in May 2012, the Oscar winner talked about the first time they met.

“She was hiding within the airport lounge because, I don’t know, she hadn’t done her hair. I found her as well as told her, ‘You’re my hero.’ “No, you’re my hero,” she said.

How often do you eat lunch?'” Nichols told back then. “She asked if she could talk to me for 60 Minutes. I claimed to be willing, and we ate about 14 lunches.”

He said, “We’re going to try to sell it to people who care about the property as much as the current owner and the people who owned it before her.”