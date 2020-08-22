Diane Warren Song Features in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

The coronavirus pandemic has pressured the delay of the Academy Awards till April of 2021, closed theaters, canceled or postponed festivals, shifted numerous launch dates and switched up the Oscars nominations course of itself (so long as a theatrical launch was deliberate, motion pictures that stream on-line or premiere through a web-based pageant are eligible).

However as Oscar season slowly begins to bloom, some issues stay — like an early potential Greatest Authentic Song contender from 11-time nominee Diane Warren: “Free,” carried out by Charlie Puth over the tip credit of Disney’s new film, “The One and Only Ivan.”

Of the ballad, Warren says, “I’m so proud to have written the track ‘Free’ for Thea Sharrock’s superb film ‘The One and Only Ivan.’ The theme of this film deeply touched my coronary heart and I hope my track deeply touches yours as nicely. Charlie Puth introduced this track to life in a method no person else might. It’s a very particular and significant track to me, and I hope it turns into one for you as nicely. I hope it makes you’re feeling slightly extra free.”

Whereas Warren has but to win an Oscar regardless of all these nominations, maybe Puth would be the attraction: he’s credited with one of the vital profitable film songs of all time, “See You Once more” from the “Quick and Livid 7” (4.5 billion views on YouTube and counting). He stated, “It was very thrilling to work on this film and to collaborate with the incomparable Diane Warren on the track “Free,” I can’t wait for everybody to listen to what we created collectively for this particular movie.”

“The One and Only Ivan” marries CGI and photo-real know-how and tells the story of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping center with Stella the elephant, Bob the canine, and varied different animals. He has few recollections of the jungle the place he was captured, however when a child elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches one thing deep inside him. Ruby is lately separated from her household in the wild, which causes him to query his life, the place he comes from and the place he finally desires to be.

“The One and Only Ivan” is streaming on Disney Plus. The one and soundtrack are out now.