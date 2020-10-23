Diane Warren’s Original Song Contender Is in Italian, ‘Io Si’ (Pay attention)

Italian singer Laura Pausini has launched “Io Si (Seen),” written by 11-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. The music is taken from “The Life Forward” starring Sophia Loren. “lo Si” (Seen) is the Grammy winner’s second entry in the unique music race, with hopse to land a nom for the 93rd Academy Awards set for subsequent April.

Warren, who additionally has “Free” from Disney Plus’ “The One and Solely” in rivalry, is hoping to extend her odds of taking dwelling a Finest Original Song Oscar on April 25, 2021 by returning to kind with an emotional energy ballad. “The Life Forward,” directed by Edoardo Ponti, bows Nov. 13 on Netflix.

“Each Madame Rosa and Momo, masterfully performed by the legendary Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye, are usually not seen for who they’re by the skin world,” stated Warren, “however they study to actually see one another and although it’s not simple at first, to actually love one another. There’s not a greater voice for this music than the sensible Laura Pausini. I’m so honored that she determined to sing it and convey it to life like nobody else might have performed.”

Added Warren, “What struck me was I noticed the phrase ‘Seen’ and I considered the characters. The boy is that this prison child and he or she’s a former prostitute they usually’re dwelling on the skin. Nobody actually sees them, and thru their relationship, they honestly see one another and love each other.”

Pausini stated, “I used to be thrilled by this music for the reason that first time I listened to it. It was such an ideal pleasure to have the chance to collaborate with Diane Warren. We met a few years in the past, however we have been proper to decide on this specific second for our first collaboration. I love her a lot and when she referred to as me to suggest the music I understood that lastly the time had come for our careers to match. I’m so excited to see Sophia again on the display screen. I admire her generosity in deciphering a really intense Italian story, with an essential social trigger that, sadly, nonetheless exists. Edoardo Ponti despatched me the film in advance this summer season and he instructed me that he desired a lot that it was my voice to carry the message of the film all around the world and I used to be so flattered.”

“Io Si” is out there on all streaming platforms.