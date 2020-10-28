Diane Weyermann Steps Down From International Feature’s Exec Committee

Diane Weyermann, the content material chief for Participant Media, has stepped down as co-chair of the worldwide characteristic movie’s government committee, Selection has confirmed.

Weyermann determined to go away her function as co-chair of the manager committee as a result of her skilled relationship with the documentary “Collective,” which has been chosen to characterize Romania on this yr’s International Function Movie competitors. “Collective” was produced by Participant.

Alhough Weyermann is just not personally credited on the movie and was not liable for the financing, Participant—for which she is head of documentaries—co-acquired the movie and is dealing with its launch.

The Academy president David Rubin has appointed the Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (“The Night time Supervisor”), who’s at present the governor of the Administrators Department, to co-chair the committee alongside Larry Karaszewski, the governor of the Writers Department.

Certainly one of Scandinavia’s most celebrated auteurs, Bier beforehand received an Oscar together with her Danish drama “In a Higher World” and earned an Oscar nomination with “After the Wedding ceremony.” A few of her best-known credit additionally embrace “The Undoing,” “Chook Field,” “The Night time Supervisor,” “Issues We Misplaced within the Hearth,” “Brothers” and “Open Hearts.”