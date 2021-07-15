Diary Tamil Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Newsletter Date

Diary is against the law mystery drama written and directed by means of Innasi Pandiyan of Demonte Colony popularity. The movie stars Arulnithi within the lead position. He’ll play a police position within the movie. The movie was once financed by means of S Kathiresan below the banner of 5 Famous person Creations LLP and co-produced by means of Sekar Babu. Ron Ethan Yohann, of Maya popularity, will compose the track whilst Aravind Singh operates the digicam. The movie was once shot in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Diary movie additionally stars Pavitra, Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of Nakkalites popularity.

Director Innasi Pandiyan Manufacturer S Kathiresan, Sekar Babu Situation Innasi Pandiyan Style Mystery Drama Tale Innasi Pandiyan Starring Arulnithi, Pavitra Tune Ron Ethan cameraman Arvind Singh Editor Raja Sethupathy Manufacturing corporate 5 Famous person Creations LLP Newsletter date 2021 Language tamil

Diary Tamil film forged

Here’s the whole forged listing of the approaching tamil film Diary,

Arulnithi

Pavitra

Aadukalam Kishore

jayaprakash

Sha Rac

Thanigai

Dhanam

Diary film teaser

Watch the legitimate teaser of Arulnithi Maran’s Diary film 2021,

Diary film poster

