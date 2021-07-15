Diary Tamil Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Newsletter Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Diary is against the law mystery drama written and directed by means of Innasi Pandiyan of Demonte Colony popularity. The movie stars Arulnithi within the lead position. He’ll play a police position within the movie. The movie was once financed by means of S Kathiresan below the banner of 5 Famous person Creations LLP and co-produced by means of Sekar Babu. Ron Ethan Yohann, of Maya popularity, will compose the track whilst Aravind Singh operates the digicam. The movie was once shot in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Diary movie additionally stars Pavitra, Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of Nakkalites popularity.

Director Innasi Pandiyan
Manufacturer S Kathiresan, Sekar Babu
Situation Innasi Pandiyan
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Innasi Pandiyan
Starring Arulnithi, Pavitra
Tune Ron Ethan
cameraman Arvind Singh
Editor Raja Sethupathy
Manufacturing corporate 5 Famous person Creations LLP
Newsletter date 2021
Language tamil

Diary Tamil film forged

Here’s the whole forged listing of the approaching tamil film Diary,

Watch and Download Movies Online

  • Arulnithi
  • Pavitra
  • Aadukalam Kishore
  • jayaprakash
  • Sha Rac
  • Thanigai
  • Dhanam

Diary film teaser

Watch the legitimate teaser of Arulnithi Maran’s Diary film 2021,

Diary film poster

Diary Tamil Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Publication date

For extra leisure information, at all times seek advice from us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here