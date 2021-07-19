Diary Tamil Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Diary Tamil Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Diary is a criminal offense mystery drama written and directed through Innasi Pandiyan of Demonte Colony repute. The movie stars Arulnithi within the lead function. He’s going to be taking part in a cop function within the film. The movie used to be bankrolled through S Kathiresan underneath the banner of 5 Big name Creations LLP and co-produced through Sekar Babu. Ron Ethan Yohann of Maya repute might be composing the song whilst Aravind Singh handles the digital camera. The movie used to be shot in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

Diary movie additionally stars Pavitra, Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of Nakkalites repute.

Director Innasi Pandiyan
Manufacturer S Kathiresan, Sekar Babu
Screenplay Innasi Pandiyan
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Innasi Pandiyan
Starring Arulnithi, Pavitra
Tune Ron Ethan
Cinematographer Aravind Singh
Editor Raja Sethupathy
Manufacturing Corporate 5 Big name Creations LLP
Unlock date 2021
Language Tamil

Diary Tamil Film Solid

Listed here are whole forged listing of upcoming tamil film Diary,

  • Arulnithi
  • Pavitra
  • Aadukalam Kishore
  • Jayaprakash
  • Sha Ra
  • Thanigai
  • Dhanam

Diary Film Teaser

Watch the legit teaser of Arulnithi Maran’s Diary film 2021,

Diary Film Poster

