Diary Tamil Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Diary is a criminal offense mystery drama written and directed through Innasi Pandiyan of Demonte Colony repute. The movie stars Arulnithi within the lead function. He’s going to be taking part in a cop function within the film. The movie used to be bankrolled through S Kathiresan underneath the banner of 5 Big name Creations LLP and co-produced through Sekar Babu. Ron Ethan Yohann of Maya repute might be composing the song whilst Aravind Singh handles the digital camera. The movie used to be shot in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

Diary movie additionally stars Pavitra, Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of Nakkalites repute.

Director Innasi Pandiyan Manufacturer S Kathiresan, Sekar Babu Screenplay Innasi Pandiyan Style Mystery Drama Tale Innasi Pandiyan Starring Arulnithi, Pavitra Tune Ron Ethan Cinematographer Aravind Singh Editor Raja Sethupathy Manufacturing Corporate 5 Big name Creations LLP Unlock date 2021 Language Tamil

Diary Tamil Film Solid

Listed here are whole forged listing of upcoming tamil film Diary,

Arulnithi

Pavitra

Aadukalam Kishore

Jayaprakash

Sha Ra

Thanigai

Dhanam

Diary Film Teaser

Watch the legit teaser of Arulnithi Maran’s Diary film 2021,

Diary Film Poster

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar