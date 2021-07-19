Diary Tamil Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Diary is a criminal offense mystery drama written and directed through Innasi Pandiyan of Demonte Colony repute. The movie stars Arulnithi within the lead function. He’s going to be taking part in a cop function within the film. The movie used to be bankrolled through S Kathiresan underneath the banner of 5 Big name Creations LLP and co-produced through Sekar Babu. Ron Ethan Yohann of Maya repute might be composing the song whilst Aravind Singh handles the digital camera. The movie used to be shot in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Coimbatore, and Chennai.
Diary movie additionally stars Pavitra, Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Isaiaruvi anchor Thanigai, and Dhanam of Nakkalites repute.
|Director
|Innasi Pandiyan
|Manufacturer
|S Kathiresan, Sekar Babu
|Screenplay
|Innasi Pandiyan
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Innasi Pandiyan
|Starring
|Arulnithi, Pavitra
|Tune
|Ron Ethan
|Cinematographer
|Aravind Singh
|Editor
|Raja Sethupathy
|Manufacturing Corporate
|5 Big name Creations LLP
|Unlock date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Diary Tamil Film Solid
Listed here are whole forged listing of upcoming tamil film Diary,
- Arulnithi
- Pavitra
- Aadukalam Kishore
- Jayaprakash
- Sha Ra
- Thanigai
- Dhanam
Diary Film Teaser
Watch the legit teaser of Arulnithi Maran’s Diary film 2021,
Diary Film Poster
