DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon Joins SF9’s Rowoon, VICTON’s Byungchan, And Park Eun Bin In New Drama

DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon has joined the cast of a new KBS historical drama!

On May 8, the producers of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Yeonmo” (romanized title) officially announced, “Jung Chaeyeon’s casting has been confirmed for the role of the crown prince’s wife.”

Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “Yeonmo” (which means “love” or “affection” in Korean) will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies.

Park Eun Bin will be starring in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon will be starring as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher. VICTON’s Byungchan will be playing the role of Kim Ga On, Lee Hwi’s faithful and dependable bodyguard.

In what will mark her first drama in two years, Jung Chaeyeon will be playing the role of Noh Ha Kyung, the crown prince’s wife. The idol-turned-actress last appeared in “My First First Love 2” in 2019.

“Yeonmo,” which will be helmed by “Beauty Inside” and “Another Oh Hae Young” director Song Hyun Wook, is currently slated to premiere in the second half of 2021.

Are you excited to see Jung Chaeyeon in this new drama?

