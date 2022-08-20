Dibu Martínez covered a penalty and saved a spectacular ball, but could not prevent Aston Villa from falling

The penalty saved by Dibu Martínez against Crystal Palace

Aston Villa had chances to stay with the victory and Emiliano Martinez showed a convincing level, but could not avoid the 3-1 loss in the visit to Crystal Palace. The Back had a couple of magnificent interventions throughout the match and even contained a penalty which was converted on a rebound. The Argentinian Emiliano Buendia he was also a starter in the cast directed by Steven Gerrard.

The VAR warned referee Andy Madley about a handball in the area by Frenchman Lucas Digne and it was the Ivorian Wilfried Zaha, author of the partial tie, who took charge of the auction. He crossed his right hand and Martinez flew in spectacularly, deflecting it with his left arm. However, the rebound played tricks on him and he was served for the number 11, which put the host ahead in the 58th minute.

At the start of the match (5′), the visitors had taken the lead thanks to a goal from Ollie Watkins, while at the same stage Buendía had had a good chance to put his team ahead and the Back He took a goal ball from the Ghanaian Jordan Ayew.

Another great intervention of the Argentine goalkeeper in the defeat of Aston Villa

Los villains they no longer had a reaction when the french Jean-Philippe Mateta He settled the fight at minute 71 with an accurate appearance inside the area. In Selhurst Parkwas a triumph for the owner of the house.

Three months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar (the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador was brought forward to November 20), the goalkeeper of the Argentine team once again showed himself at a good level. Last week he had saved Aston Villa’s victory with a double save on the hour. Backoutlined to be a starter in what will be his first World Cup, will be part of the albiceleste tour that will take place next month in the United States (friendly against Honduras and Jamaica).

The start of his team in the new Premier League season is irregular: they lost in their debut against Bournemouth and also today against Crystal Palace, while they won at home against Everton. On Sunday, August 28, they will play the fourth day of the British championship and will appear again at Villa Park against West Ham.

CRYSTAL PALACE 3-1 ASTON VILLA

KEEP READING:

Another great of Europe closed the doors to Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid made official the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United: the millionaire numbers of the operation

The harsh sanctions for Tuchel and Conte after their crossing in the match between Chelsea and Tottenham