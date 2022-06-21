Dibu Martínez defended the technique of the dancing goalkeeper who saved the penalty that qualified Australia for the World Cup in Qatar

Emiliano played against Italy and then left for Argentina to undergo knee treatment (Photo: Reuters)

The 32 teams that got a place for the next Qatar World Cup 2022 They are already facing the final stretch with a view to the highest soccer tournament to be held at the end of the year. Among the main favorites to win the trophy, Argentina stands out from others his streak of 33 games without losing under the baton of Lionel Scaloni. The solid structure that the coach achieved had a scare before the Final con Italia con Emiliano Martínez and a pain in one of his knees which fortunately is already a thing of the past.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper enjoys his last days off before returning to the Aston Villa goal. “We are going to Australia on July 6 but I still have days of vacation left so before I go to Ibiza with the family. 70% of the players on the national team are there. So I join. The Argentine team is already a family, we are going to have to take a picture all together there. The truth is that it would be nice to have a barbecue with everyone’s families, not only with the players. I think it would unite us a little more, ”she declared in a chat with ESPN.

And he added about the operation that was carried out on his knee that caused him problems in the last half: “I finished the match with Italy and I wanted to play with Estonia. But the coach gave me the okay to go to Argentina and I had a rigid plasma treatment with Batista. I gave myself two injections and now I’m perfect. It doesn’t really hurt at all, I’m already starting my recovery and one of the physios of the national team accompanies me to Ibiza. So for the pre-season in Australia I am perfect”.

When asked how the National Team plays, Dibu was forceful. “To football. We play soccer very well. We are equal in all the lines, beyond the 10″, argued the goalkeeper. And he took the opportunity to defend Scaloni: “Many people say that a coach needs experience. If one is good, he is good. Lionel was improving like everyone else and creating a team like he created it… not many can do it “.

On the other hand, he stopped to analyze what his colleague’s performance was Andrew Redmayne to eliminate the Peru in the definition by penalties in the repechage. “It’s his technique and his tactics. He qualified for the World Cup. I saw that they criticized him for doing that, for throwing the bottle at Gallese and they are techniques of the moment. Today Australia is in the World Cup. I wouldn’t do it, he did what he had to do to send his country to the World Cup. He did perfectly well.”Martinez said.

Emiliano also recalled his beginnings as a goalkeeper and admitted that the position was not his own selection: “My brother is two years older than me and he was 9. At home we had a space between wires and he kicked, I saved. Since I was the youngest, I went to the goal and I began to like it. At school he played futsal and that’s why I play a lot with my feet”.

Regarding the pending match that there is still with Verdeamarelha, he revealed that “if they tell us to play with Brazil, we will play” and planted Argentina as one of the favorites to lift the cup in Qatar: “Today they are candidates to win the World Cup like us and I would love to play them again”. And he concluded with one of the secrets of concentration: “I have more pressure doing a barbecue than playing soccer. Ota, Lautaro and Lo Celso are the best on the grid”.

