Dick Van Dyke Takes Up The Ukulele As A New Hobby:

On Monday, Dick Van Dyke shared a cute video of himself practicing to play the ukulele at age 97. This is just one more thing he can do well. As he played the ukulele, the famous actor said, “It’s never ever too late to begin something new.”

The experienced actor posted a video of his initial ukulele lesson on Instagram. In the video, he and a friend practice while listening to the teacher.

“My first ukulele lesson alongside @getstartedplayingukulele,” he wrote within the photo’s description. He also mentioned his spouse, Arlene Silver, and said that this was her 3rd lesson so far.

Fans praised the star for trying to learn a new skill, writing things like, “I love that you’re still trying new things!” How to remain young is taught

A fan whose message was shared on his account wrote, “One word: legend,” along with a portion of the original footage. “You are nothing but incredible, Follow him on Twitter at @official_dick_van_dyke.

Ben Stiller Also Said, “His Ukulele Class Was Possibly Their Favorite Video Ever”:

With a white heart emoji, someone else said, “I hope you feel that as well as I hope you know that.” The star from “Night at the Museum” also shared a copy of someone saying that his uke lesson became their “favorite video probably ever.”

After working in radio and on Broadway to start his career, the man from West Plains, Missouri, got his own show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, within 1961.

“I guess genes are one thing. Having a pretty young wife who is only half my age taking care of me is a good thing. “My positive attitude comes from my 51-year-old wife, Silver,” he said, referring to Silver.

Emmys Were Given To The Couple For Their Work On The Show:

“I still work out three times a week at the gym. I tell everyone to do that because not doing that is what makes people old. It just makes them stiff and doesn’t use their muscles or breathing. “The answer is to work out.”

His wife was played by Mary Tyler Moore, and both she and he won Emmys for what they did upon the show. “Everyone thought we were married,” Van Dyke said. “When I checked into a hotel alongside my real wife, they’d ask, “Who is this?”

Even though he has been entertaining people for decades, he doesn’t let his age slow him down at all. He took part in season 9 of “The Masked Singer” in February.

Van Dyke made a joke about how he fooled judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, as well as Robin Thicke, who thought the living star could be Robert De Niro or Dustin Hoffman, after he was revealed to be Gnome in the premiere.

Van Dyke Impressed People When He Was Upon “The Masked Singer:

Van Dyke is still a person with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. He wowed people when he was upon “The Masked Singer” earlier this year, and he will soon be in a movie called “Capture the Flag,” regarding a group of veterans who compete to be the one to raise the flag within their neighborhood every morning.

Van Dyke stated at the time, “I told them, ‘Those guys can’t sing.'” “I hoped they were to declare that she was a good singer, yet they didn’t.”

He also said he was “flattered” that the panel thought the hooded person might be the late singer Tony Bennet, who sang “New York State of Mind.”

Van Dyke said he didn’t know about the Fox TV show at first, but he watched it before joining the group and was blown away by what he saw. “When they asked me, I hadn’t even seen the show.

Van Dyke’s First Role On A Soap Show Was As A Guest Star Upon Days Of Our Lives Within April:

“I looked into it and thought it appeared like a lot of enjoyable,” he said. “I was sure that they wouldn’t figure out who I was. “Yes, I was right.” In April, the well-known actor made his first appearance on Days of Our Lives as a guest star.

In an interview in April, the actor from Bye Bye Birdie said that he got the part because he asked one of the show’s stars, who goes to the same gym to be him. “I asked, ‘Don’t you have any components for old people?'” Just give me one.’ A

nd he paid attention to myself and got me a part!” Van Dyke talked about a chat he had alongside Drake Hogestyn, who portrays John Black on the long-running afternoon show. He told the source that his character was going to be “a secret man alongside amnesia.”