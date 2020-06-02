Dick Wolf Fires Writer From ‘Regulation & Order’ Spinoff for Facebook Posts – Variety

Craig Gore, a author whose credit embrace “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.,” has been fired from Dick Wolf’s upcoming “Regulation & Order” spinoff sequence after controversial Facebook posts about looters and the latest curfew put in place throughout Los Angeles.

“I cannot tolerate this conduct, particularly throughout our hour of nationwide grief. I’m terminating Craig Gore instantly,” Dick Wolf stated in a press release to Variety.

Images on social media present Gore holding a weapon with the caption “Curfew…” In one other remark, Gore threatened to “gentle motherf—ers up who’re making an attempt to f— with my property,” in reference to protests that occurred in Los Angeles on Monday.

Gore’s posts, which incited a robust response on social media, come amid calls for legal justice reform after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota. His posts gained traction on social media after Drew Janda, who labored on the OWN sequence “Greenleaf” and HBO reveals “Massive Little Lies” and “Barry,” introduced consideration to Gore’s remarks.

Variety has additionally discovered from sources that Paradigm, which represented Gore, has now reduce ties with the author and producer.

“Craig Gore is not a Paradigm shopper. We condemn his submit within the strongest potential phrases,” stated a spokesperson for the company.

Gore beforehand listed himself as a “co-executive producer on ‘Regulation & Order: Organized Crime’” — the brand new Chris Meloni sequence within the works at NBC — on his Facebook profile. Nonetheless, Meloni replied to Janda’s tweet saying that he has “no concept who this particular person is or what they do.” Meloni clarified that the showrunner on the “Regulation & Order: SVU” spinoff is Matt Olmstead, not Gore, including that he has “gotten no phrase on any hirings.”

Fact: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I’ve gotten no phrase on ANY hirings I do not know who this particular person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

On the identical day as Gore’s posts, the “S.W.A.T.” writers’ room Twitter account posted a press release calling for “legislation enforcement to de-escalate conflicts, not exacerbate them.” Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, one of many present’s government producers, stated that he’s “pissed off, indignant, however decided to do higher. Onscreen and off.”

Apart from “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.,” Gore not too long ago had a “DEA” sequence in improvement at Fox. Nonetheless, based on sources the community handed on the mission, which had been given a script plus penalty dedication, earlier this 12 months.