Dictator Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuela will assemble Iranian cars

Nicolás Maduro speaks during a meeting

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has announced that his country will assemble Iranian cars that They will be sold in the Latin American country for between 12,000 and 16,000 dollars.

These vehicles will allow “the economic savings of the population, since they require only 7 liters of fuel for every 100 kilometers,” said the Chavista leader from the Iran-Venezuela Industrial Scientific and Technological Expoferia, according to the Venezuelan newspaper. ‘The National’.

This announcement is paradoxical, taking into account that the minimum wage in Venezuela, imposed by the State, is 130 bolívares, that is, about 16 dollars. with what an average person would need a thousand minimum wages to be able to access one of those vehicles.

Maduro has explained that four Iranian vehicle models will be assembled through the Venirauto company. “Today Iran is a country of example, of progress, production, knowledge and manufacture of products. That has been achieved by Iran, our older sister,” Maduro stressed.

Maduro shows Iranian cars in Caracas

“We must take advantage of the fact that we have here the heads of the most powerful companies in the scientific, technological and industrial sectors of Iran to reach agreements. Also, to bring hemodialysis equipment to Venezuela, in the first place, and then start manufacturing it in the country. With technology transfer and thinking about the construction of the Industrial Park that we will begin to set up”, he pointed out. In addition, Maduro has highlighted that “Venezuela is a powerful market for vehicle sales.”

VENEZUELA-IRAN COOPERATION

The dictatorship of Venezuela and the regime of Iran promote bilateral cooperation in a scientific and technological fair in Caracas, which this Friday reaches its third day.

The general director of the Venezuelan-Iranian company Veniran Tractor, Javad Olfi, said that “in 2005 (…) we began our activity in Venezuelan territory with cooperation between the two countries,” said the head of this majority Iranian-owned company. and that it is located in the state of Bolívar (southeast, bordering with Brazil).

At another stand, the representative of the National Urban Transport Fund Foundation (Fontur) Vladimir Zambrano, who was supporting the Iranian company Saipa, assured that both countries plan to market four vehicle models soon in the Caribbean nation, where they hope to assemble these cars with Persian technology.

Maduro at a fair with Iranian companies

All this occurs while the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, devalued 25% in the last 30 days against the US dollarwhich closed the day this Friday at 8.05 bolívares, according to the report offered by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

On August 16, one dollar cost 5.97 bolivars, so this Friday’s price, in addition to depreciating the local currency, represents a 34% increase in the price of the US currency compared to the middle of last month.

Venezuela registered at the end of August a accelerated increase in the price of the currencywhich had not been seen in the last year and was more accentuated in the parallel market -which governs some of the transactions in the country-, where it exceeded 9 bolívares per dollar.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

