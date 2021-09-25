Did a cosmic impact cause the destruction of the biblical city of Sodom?

The explosion that destroyed the city of Tall el-Hammam was about 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb in Hiroshima (Europa Press)



While the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city, known through biblical accounts as Sodom, now call Tall el-Hammam They were going about their daily activities one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea that an invisible icy space rock was approaching them at a speed of approximately 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 km / h).

Flashing through the atmosphere the rock exploded in a huge fireball about 4 kilometers above the ground. The explosion was about 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who looked at her were instantly blinded. The air temperature rose rapidly above 2,000 degrees Celsius. The clothing and wood immediately burst into flames. The swords, spears, adobe, and pottery began to melt. Almost immediately, the whole city caught fire.

A few seconds later, a massive shock wave crashed into the city. Moving at about 1,200 km / h, it was more powerful than the worst tornado ever recorded. Deadly winds swept through the city, demolishing all the buildings. They cut the top 12 meters of the 4-story palace and threw the scrambled rubble into the sinext valley. None of the 8,000 people or animals within the city survived.

About a minute later, 22 kilometers west of Tall el-Hammam, the winds from the blast hit Jericho. The walls of the biblical city collapsed and the city burned to the ground.

The story about the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah appears in the book of Genesis of the bible, there it is described that God caused a storm of fire and brimstone to fall on those towns as punishment for the sins of their inhabitants. Following divine wrath, these two cities on the shores of the Dead Sea were destroyed.

This all sounds like fiction, it sounds almost like the climax of a Hollywood catastrophe movie. How do you know that all of this actually happened near the Dead Sea in Jordan millennia ago? Getting answers required nearly 15 years of painstaking excavation by hundreds of people. It also involved detailed analyzes of material excavated by more than two dozen scientists from the US, Canada, and the Czech Republic. When the group finally published the evidence recently in Scientific Reports, the 21 co-authors included archaeologists, geologists, geochemists, geomorphologists, mineralogists, paleobotanists, sedimentologists, cosmic impact experts, and physicians.

Firestorm all over town

Years ago, when archaeologists looked at excavations of the ruined city, they could see a roughly 1.5 meter dark messy layer of coal, ash, melted adobe, and melted pottery. “It was obvious that an intense firestorm had destroyed this city a long time ago,” explained Christopher R. Moore, archaeologist and director of Special Projects for the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and the South Carolina Institute of Archeology and Anthropology, University. from South Carolina. This dark band was renamed the layer of destruction.

“No one was exactly sure what had happened, but that layer was not caused by a volcano, an earthquake or a war. None of them is capable of melting metal, adobe and ceramics ”, the study assured.

To find out what could have done it, the group used the online impact calculator to model scenarios that fit the evidence. Built by impact experts, this calculator allows researchers to estimate the many details of a cosmic impact event, based on known impact events and nuclear detonations.

It appears that the culprit for the destruction of Tall el-Hammam was a small asteroid similar to the one that toppled 80 million trees in Tunguska, Russia in 1908. It would have been a much smaller version of the giant rock that pushed the dinosaurs to extinction. makes 65 million. “We probably had a culprit,” Moore said. Now we needed proof of what happened that day in Tall el-Hammam. “

The investigation revealed a remarkably wide variety of evidence. At the site, there are finely fractured grains of sand called impacted quartz that only form at more than 300 tons for every 2.5 square centimeters of pressure, which is equivalent to 5 gigapascals.

The destruction layer also contains tiny diamonoids that are as hard as diamonds. Each one is smaller than a flu virus. It seems that the wood and plants in the area were instantly turned into this diamond-like material by the high pressures and temperatures of the fireball. Experiments with laboratory furnaces showed that bubbled ceramics and mud bricks in Tall el-Hammam liquefied at temperatures above 1,500 degrees Celsius . That’s hot enough to melt a car in a matter of minutes.

The destruction layer also contains tiny balls of molten material smaller than airborne dust particles. Called spherules, they are made of vaporized iron and sand that melted at about 1590 C. Additionally, the surfaces of molten ceramics and glass are speckled with tiny, melted metal grains, including iridium with a melting point of 2,466 C, platinum. which melts at 1,768 C and zirconium silicate at 1,540 C.

On the whole, All of this evidence shows that temperatures in the city rose more than those of volcanoes, war, and normal city fires. The only natural process left was a cosmic shock. The same evidence is found at known impact sites, such as Tunguska and the Chicxulub crater, created by the asteroid that caused the dinosaurs to go extinct.

A remaining puzzle is why the city and more than 100 settlements in other areas were abandoned for several centuries after this devastation. It is possible that the high levels of salt deposited during the impact event made cultivation impossible. “We are not sure yet, but we believe the explosion may have vaporized or splashed toxic levels of salt water from the Dead Sea throughout the valley. Without crops, no one could live there for up to 600 years, until the minimal rainfall in this desert climate washed the salt off the fields, ”the researchers concluded.

Another argument put forward by the multidisciplinary team is that an oral description of the city’s destruction may have been passed down for generations until it was recorded as the biblical Sodom story. The Bible describes the devastation of an urban center near the Dead Sea: stones and fire fell from the sky, more than one city was destroyed, thick smoke rose from the fires, and the city’s inhabitants died. “The destruction of Tall el-Hammam may be the second oldest destruction of a human settlement by a cosmic impact event, after the village of Abu Hureyra in Syria some 12,800 years ago. It is important to note that it may be the first written record of such a catastrophic event, “said one of the study’s authors.

What is not encouraging is that these actions were not exceptional. Currently, there are more than 26,000 known near-Earth asteroids and a hundred near-Earth comets. “You will inevitably bump into us,” says Moore. Millions more remain undetected. Unless ground-based or orbiting telescopes detect these rogue objects, the world may not have any warning, as do the people of Tall el-Hammam. “

