Did Batwoman Reveal That The Arrowverse’s Joker Is Lifeless?

The CW’s Batwoman has been name-dropping and referencing well-known Gotham Metropolis villains for the reason that starting of Season 1. A pre-Two-Face Harvey Dent was revealed to be the uncle of villain Duela Dent, whereas Dr. Jonathan Crane (a.ok.a. The Scarecrow) acquired his personal nod when August Cartwright confirmed that is who he’d gotten his tank of worry fuel from. With Batman having been gone for a number of years, many have puzzled why his arch-nemesis The Joker hasn’t taken over the town but, and Batwoman lastly revealed that it is likely to be as a result of he’s lifeless.
The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley directed Batwoman’s newest episode, “A Slender Escape,” which noticed Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane struggling within the wake of killing Cartwright. Previous to his homicide, she was pleased with being Batwoman, however now that she knew she was able to homicide, Kate had much less of a want to be Gotham’s hero. She panicked each time she fought anybody, satisfied that she would finally kill them. What’s extra, she felt like she had damaged Batman’s unstated ethical code by killing somebody.
So when Kate lastly revealed to Luke Fox what she’d completed to Cartwright, Luke assuaged her guilt by closely implying that Batman had dedicated the identical form of act by killing off the Joker. Right here’s precisely what he stated to Kate:
Ever surprise why the Joker hasn’t reared his head in 5 years? He is not in Arkham, Kate. Each you and Bruce stared into the abyss. The query is, how lengthy are you going to let it stare again at you?
Positive, Luke didn’t come out and say that Batman 100% killed the Joker himself, and even that Joker is 100% lifeless. Nonetheless, contemplating the context of the dialog, and Kate’s guilt over murdering a madman like Cartwright, Luke’s implication all however confirmed that Batman had a few of Joker’s blood on his palms, no matter how all the things performed out. I doubt Luke was speaking about staring into James Cameron’s The Abyss, in spite of everything.
Personally talking, the reveal was a pleasant addition to the present’s mythos, as a result of Kate at all times noticed Bruce as an infallible human being who was incapable of fatally harming others. She put plenty of stress on herself to be like him. The dialog with Luke proved cathartic for her, and it seemingly proved that heroes aren’t good, it doesn’t matter what swimsuit they put on.
The second was additionally a intelligent method for the Batwoman writers to lastly reference the Clown Prince of Crime whereas delivering a plausible motive why he’ll most likely by no means present up within the Arrowvers as a serious risk. It’s additionally doable that The Joker’s dying was what led Bruce to go away Gotham Metropolis behind. Possibly he was too afraid that he would flip into his “Disaster on Infinite Earths” counterpart, a darker Batman who killed Superman and numerous others. Nonetheless, it’s onerous to inform whether or not viewers will ever get any affirmation on that entrance.
New episodes of Batwoman air each Sunday night time at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW. The sequence will finish its freshman season with Episode 19 as an alternative of 22, having shut down manufacturing in March.
