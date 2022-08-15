Did Benedetto and Zambrano fight at halftime between Racing-Boca? The images that raised suspicions

Boca Juniors visited Racing Club de Avellaneda for date 13 of the Professional League. After the first 45 minutes, a serious incident would have occurred between two of the xeneizes players on the way to the locker room tunnel. They are about Dario Benedetto and Carlos Zambrano. The images provided by ESPNit is seen how the face of the Peruvian defender shows a clear bruise on the left cheekbone, while Pipa had some scratches on his neck.

In the television broadcast they caught the Benedetto’s anger after the first half and a harangue, with mixed reproaches towards their peers. Beside him was Zambranowho His face was in perfect condition. However, when they entered the tunnel and in the dressing room same, the two footballers they would have taken fist bumps.

El Pipa would have had a clash in the locker room with the Peruvian, who came out in the second half with a bruise on his left cheekbone

Did Darío Benedetto and Carlos Zambrano fight in the locker room? The images of Racing-Boca that aroused suspicion.

This version was confirmed by the pardiario program the mouth show by Robert Leto (Radio Splendid, AM 990). “There were pineapples in the locker room”, assured the Turco Alaluf, journalist in charge of the xeneize cast. Julio Pavoni, the rapporteur, noticed a strong dialogue between Benedetto and Agustín Rossi in the first half, after a play in which Carlos Zambrano was exposed by a gross error.

This action occurred at 39 minutes when a Peruvian miscalculation caused a false start by Rossi and an advance by Gabriel Hauche, which by centimeters was not a goal: the ball went just wide. Right away, Pipe. Benedetto approached the goalkeeper of Boca Juniors and with strong gestures implies let him risk it and don’t trust Zambranowho warned him and recriminated him.

The play that would have made Benedetto angry with Zambrano, which ended with fights in the locker room.

The truth is that Boca Juniors played a very bad game, especially the first half. Racing Club made Agustín Rossi figure, who covered at least 5 goal plays. In the complement, the Academy felt the physical impact under so much pressure and Xeneize was able to win it with very clear situations. There was even a very controversial play by Rapallini for not sanctioning a penalty for handball in favor of Boca. However, what will remain for analysis in the coming days will be the fight between Benedetto and Zambrano, which will bring a lot of internality.

Hugo Ibarra, highly criticized by supporters on social networks for the statement he made in the Cilindro de Avellaneda, replaced Darío Benedetto at 23 ‘of the complement by Luis Vázquez. At the same moment, Oscar Romero left, who left his place to the youthful Luca Langoni. Unlike the Paraguayan, who greeted the teammates on the bench one by one, Pipa didn’t even look at the DT and sat down with a scowling face.

This is how Pipa Benedetto was replaced by Luis Vázquez in the complement of the game between Boca and Racing.

Once the game was over and after almost two hours of meeting in the locker room with the players, Hugo Ibarra spoke with the press. “Yes, there was a discussion, nothing more than that… I have no idea what happened, I’m going to talk about it, I’ll talk about it, but I know there was a discussion,” confirmed Black, who was the only one to speak.

“I’m not worried about that, there were always discussions on the campuses, it’s part of football, to improve there have to be discussions”, expanded the coach of Boca Juniors, who with this tie was nine units from the top. An equality that was questioned by the work of Fernando Rapallini, who in the last action did not charge a clear penalty for Xeneize, by the hand of Jonathan Gómez.

“It could have been criminal, you saw it and for the images you can charge, but it’s over. I have nothing to say about Rapallini ”, closed the DT, who highlighted the second half where his team featured the Racing Club goalkeeper, Gabriel Arias.

On the next date, Boca Juniors will receive Carlos Tevez’s Rosario Central. The game will be played this Wednesday, at the Bombonera.

