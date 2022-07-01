Did Boca Juniors make an offer to Arturo Vidal? The response from the club

(@totalsoccerofficial)

The Boca Juniors transfer market could take a total turnaround with the news that they just released. The Football Council would have formalized the offer for Arturo Vidal and would wait for the Chilean’s response to add him as a brand new reinforcement.

“It’s formal, Boca made him a formal offer to Arturo Vidal and they are close. It is 3 years in total: divided into two. Until 12/31/2023 and then renewable for another year and a half. Y he’s not the only player they’re talking to in the Xeneize pass market”, reported Tato Aguilera in TyC Sports.

“With Vidal they had been having informal conversations, but he did not have Boca’s proposal in his hands. At this time we are in a position to say that Arturo Vidal has Boca Juniors’ offer on the table.” The TyC Sports journalist continued.

And I add: “This is the news of the day. A player from the hierarchy of Arturo Vidal has the formal proposal of the Xeneize club to join Boca Juniors. We’ll see what he decides, but now there is a formal proposal for him to wear the Boca Juniors shirt”.

Boca Juniors is not the only one interested by the 35-year-old Chilean and will have to compete with another powerful South American team: Flamengo. The Brazilian cast took it into account and there was even talk of an agreement. However, the footballer’s environment ensures that there was a change in what was agreed and the negotiation cooled down.

Aware of this detail and Arturo Vidal’s desire not to continue in EuropeAccording to the medium in question, Boca Juniors steps on the accelerator and now the Chilean would have the ball. The important thing to note is that this intention would be regardless of Xeneize’s progress in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Nevertheless, from the club they deny this version. Infobae He consulted a reliable source from Ezeiza, who denied the reports and assured that “there is nothing.”

Arturo Vidal talks about his dream of playing one day in Boca

The Argentine team tied 0-0 against Corinthians in San Pablo for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. This Tuesday, at the Bombonera, he will play the rematch looking to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of the series between Deportes Tolima (0) and Flamengo (1).

As reported, Arturo Vidal will travel to Europe next week to try to terminate his relationship with Inter Milan, with whom he still has a year of contract. One fact in his favor is that at Neroazzurro they count him as an expendable player.

“We all know what Boca isthe players who passed by, I was not lucky enough to play there in the Bombonera. I’ve always wanted to hear what they say. we know how winners they are and their people, would be a dream. We always talk to Gary Medel and ask him what he felt when he scored goals against River or wore the shirt, ” Vidal acknowledged at some point.

For his part, Juan Roman Riquelme praised him highly and weeks ago he said that “He is a player for Boca.” Sebastián BattagliaMeanwhile, he also highlighted the figure of the Chilean and said that “I would bring a great hierarchy and not only to the club, but to Argentine football.”

In the event that this negotiation comes to fruition, Boca Juniors should solve a not minor issue, which is the quota of foreigners that is complete. With Frank Fabra nationalized Argentine, there are five foreign players who occupy a place in the club: Carlos Zambrano (Peru), Luis Advíncula (Peru), Jorman Campuzano (Colombia), Sebastián Villa (Colombia), Óscar Romero (Paraguay) and Jan Hurtado (Venezuela), the latter returned from his loan.

