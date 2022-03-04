Did Game Freak warn us of the new generation of Pokémon? A hint in Sword and Shield seems to indicate it.

Game Freak sometimes teases their future plans, and fans think they’ve done it again with Scarlet and Purple.

This Sunday we were surprised with the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the new generation of pokemon which is scheduled to arrive this year. The game has made a lot of noise, especially in Spain as it is set in the Iberian Peninsula, but fans have gone further by analyzing the clues left by the first trailer.

Oranges and grapes will be importantOne of the details that is giving a lot to talk about is the constant appearance of oranges and grapes. These enter the scene in the live action part of the video, but there are also two shields that clearly refer to these fruits, which has even led to the belief that the legendary pokemon or different teams have to do directly with this.

However, the community has gone back to see if Game Freak left clues about the new generation in the previous title with two versions: Pokémon Sword and Shield. And the truth is that it seems to have been discovered a little reference if we pay attention to what the account collects pokemon center:

There is a moment during the adventure where we visit the Jonia Hotel in Pueblo Auriga, although we cannot access a specific room because there is a red cord. From that room you can only see a wall with grapes and oranges as decoration, something that makes more sense right now. The fact that the fruits generate so much topic of conversation is because it really seems that they will be important, since even the protagonists of the games are dressed in the colors orange and purple in ties and pants.

Both Scarlet and Purple Pokémon do not yet have a specific release date on Nintendo Switch, but those responsible have confirmed that they plan release them at the end of 2022. What is clear is that the announcement has not left the Spanish community indifferent, which has shown its originality with a series of memes and jokes about these new deliveries set in Spain.

