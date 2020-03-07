Did Grey’s Anatomy Ruin Alex Karev In His Farewell Episode?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 16 of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, referred to as “Go away a Gentle On.”
Saying goodbye to an unique solid member on Grey’s Anatomy is rarely straightforward, particularly now that so few of the originals stay. “Go away a Gentle On” was the farewell episode for none aside from Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev. Though Chambers himself solely contributed through voiceover, the episode resolved his storyline and made it fairly clear that he isn’t returning to Seattle any time quickly if he might help it. In doing so, did Grey’s Anatomy spoil Alex Karev?
Grey’s Anatomy gave Alex his personal happily-ever-after, however not along with his spouse or his associates or his job in Seattle. Through letters, he revealed that he had reconnected with ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), who had used their embryos from years prior to present start to twins. Alex is the daddy to 2 five-year-olds, and he fell in love with them, their life in Kansas, and Izzie another time when he visited. He realized he wished that life with that household, so he left all the things behind for a cheerful ending.
Now, if you happen to’re a fan who wished Alex to be glad at any value or had even held out hope for Alex/Izzie regardless of all these years and his second marriage, then Justin Chambers being written out by Alex kind of eloping to Kansas to be with Izzie could have been good. In case you are extra involved with the individuals Alex left behind and the person Alex had change into over the 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy to this point, nonetheless, chances are you’ll be extra inclined to suppose that Alex was ruined with this ending.
In case it is not apparent by this level, I am one of many latter group, left with a bitter style as a consequence of how Alex was written out. I can acknowledge that Grey’s was seemingly painted right into a nook with Justin Chambers’ abrupt departure, however the present went to this point in promoting Alex’s glad life in Kansas that I used to be downright offended for the individuals he left behind, and I did not acknowledge his actions as these of the person who spent 16 seasons evolving into any individual larger, higher, and extra thoughtful. The Alex Karev of the primary 15.5 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy would not have run off like this, for me.
This wasn’t Alex simply spontaneously deciding to run off and attain out to Izzie in a grand romantic gesture, alongside the strains of Carol and Doug’s ending in ER approach again when. Alex had visited Izzie with out telling his spouse, after which gone again and shared a house and mattress along with her whereas Jo had no concept what was happening with him.
He let her consider he was serving to his mother in Iowa then did not reply her calls, leaving her scared and depressing whereas he bonded along with his youngsters in Kansas. He was already making use of for a job in Kansas whereas Jo was ready for him to come back house!
Alex was principally having an affair, in my e book, and Jo did not deserve that after all the things she went by and after they have been so stable within the first half of Season 16. No less than Alex acknowledged that he was wronging Jo. In his letter, he said that she deserved greater than what he was giving her, admitting that he was being a coward and calling the letter “formally the worst factor I’ve ever performed.” No arguments right here! He went on:
Once I informed you I really like you, I meant it. However Izzie has our children, Jo. Our youngsters. And the way in which you and I grew up, I got here to fulfill them, to begin to know them. I missed 5 years of their lives, and never as a result of I used to be a junkie like my dad or off my meds like my mother. I didn’t exist to them till I walked by the entrance door. And as soon as I did, I had this household I by no means knew I had on this insane farm…
Desirous to type a relationship along with his youngsters is all nicely and good. Reconnecting along with his biggest love curiosity of the early years of the sequence is comprehensible. Even Richard acknowledged that it is attainable to be in love with two girls. However telling all of this to Jo through letter? Unforgivable, and never one thing I might have anticipated of Season 16 Alex.
He did not assist his case with the remainder of his letter:
I want getting all the things I at all times wished didn’t have to harm you within the course of. However I can’t misinform you. And I can’t come house. I’m not coming house, Jo. I can’t face you. I can’t look you within the eye as a result of I wouldn’t be capable to stroll away. Perhaps ‘I really like you’ is unsuitable to say, however thanks for making me higher and caring for me after I wanted it, for caring for your self if you wanted it too. I went to a lawyer. I signed divorce papers. I left all the things to you. It’s yours. You labored for each cent you ever owned after which some. I additionally left you my shares in Gray-Sloan. No matter you select to do with them, I do know it will likely be superb. Identical to you. You deserve all the things good on this life, Jo. I hope you discover so significantly better than me. Thanks. I’m sorry. I don’t know tips on how to finish this. I don’t wish to. Goodbye.
How magnanimous of you to depart her all the things that she earned, Alex! By doing this through letter, Alex denied Jo the power to react, confront, query, and perceive. As an alternative, he ended their marriage and unilaterally determined what to do with out consulting her and even giving her the heads up that one thing had modified.
I can not emphasize sufficient that Alex was residing with Izzie, sharing a mattress and residential along with her, constructing a relationship along with his secret youngsters, all whereas Jo grew increasingly involved that her husband was leaving her again in Seattle.
If Grey’s Anatomy wished me to approve of how Alex was leaving whereas giving him the ending with Izzie and the children and Kansas, all it needed to do was not stick him in Kansas to stay a secret glad life with Izzie whereas his spouse was left again at house, utterly at midnight. The Alex who left Seattle on the finish of the primary half of Season 15 was not the Alex who would have performed this.
Truthfully, I believe I might be happier if Grey’s Anatomy had killed Alex off or at the least let Alex and Jo have some conversations off-screen. If Grey’s may use a physique double and voiceover to promote scenes with Alex and Izzie on this episode, Grey’s may have performed it for Jo, proper? Hopefully Jo will get well from how Alex left her with out an excessive amount of emotional ache.
Make sure you weigh in our ballot beneath about your response to Alex’s farewell, and discover out what occurs subsequent with new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following new episodes of spinoff Station 19.
