Did herd immunity develop in India against COVID-19? Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave this answer

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than six million people have been infected with the uncontrolled coronavirus, whereas, more than 95 thousand have died so far. Scientists are also working on the Corona Vaccine. Research on three vaccines is going on in India. Prime Minister Modi has also said that till the corona medicines come, we should not lax and it is necessary to follow two yards. It is hoped that by the end of this year, Coronavirus Vaccine will be available in the country. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 Expectations: Where can you get discount in Unlock 5.0 starting from October 1, ban on which will continue? Learn everything …

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the second sero survey of the ICMR indicated that India’s population is far from acquiring herd immunity potential against coronavirus infection, hence Guidelines need to be followed to deal with the infection. Also Read – Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Things are not improving in Maharashtra, 18,056 new cases of Kovid-19 revealed in 24 hours, 380 died

In a statement, the Health Minister said that during an interaction with his social media followers, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is investigating and researching reports of re-infection in people who have recovered from the infection. However, at this time the number of cases of re-infection is negligible. The government is taking this matter very seriously. Also Read – Delhi: Patients are being brought in critical condition, most deaths are due to other diseases

He said that a sense of satisfaction should not be generated by the report of the Siro survey. The first sero survey in May 2020 shows that the nationwide prevalence of corono virus infection was only 0.73%. Harsh Vardhan said, “Even the second sero survey soon to be released indicates that we are far from achieving the potential of any kind of herd immunity.” In such a situation, it is necessary that all of us should continue to follow proper practice as per the Covid Guidelines. ‘

The statement said that the Health Minister allayed fears about opening the schools in a phased manner and advised them to follow proper protocol while going to salons (barbershop) and hair-spas. He asked all the people to always spread awareness about Kovid-19. He told that he himself stopped his car and asked people not to follow the Kovid-19 instructions to apply masks.

Harshvardhan gave the slogan ‘Two yards and a little wisdom, it will be heavy on the corona’ and said that ‘the epidemic can be countered only when the government and society work together’. The Union Health Minister said that the government has issued regular advice regarding their rational use. Private hospitals have also been advised against the regular use of these treatments.

(input language)